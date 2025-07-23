Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has said that the Nigerian media has a role to play in nation-building. He said journalism is not just about reporting events, it is about shaping the nation’s soul.

Speaking as a keynote speaker at the 3rd Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture in Lagos on Wednesday, Governor Mohammed said in a multi-ethnic society like Nigeria where language, religion, and geography too often define identity, the media must help create national consciousness a consciousness that values justice, merit, and shared destiny.

Mohammed who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Aminu Hassan Gimbawa, said Nigeria must not merely be a federation of ethnicities. “We must be a nation of citizens. This requires cultivating national ethos: values that transcend our differences. Respect for life. Rule of law, dignity of labour and truth over tribe.

“As Martin Luther King Jr. famously said: I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character.

“Permit me to localize that dream: I dream of a Nigeria where children are not judged by their surname, their state of origin, or their place of worship, but by the content of their character and the strength of their service.

That dream can become reality — with the right leadership, and with the right media. Let me cite an example from our own experience in Bauchi State. Despite our diverse population — religiously, ethnically, linguistically — Bauchi remains one of the most peaceful and united states in Nigeria.

“This is not by chance. It is the result of deliberate, inclusive policies that reflect our belief in fairness, merit, and unity. We appoint based on ability, not ancestry. We build schools and health centres where they are needed, not where they are politically convenient. Our traditional and religious leaders are empowered to act as bridges, not barricades.”

According to Mohammed, for the media to create national consciousness, it must defend the rule of law. He said the moment a society begins to ignore judicial decisions it is on the path to lawlessness.

“No nation can survive selective justice. The media must call out every instance where court orders are flouted — not because of who is involved, but because of what is at stake: the soul of the republic. And when conflict brews, let dialogue — not denial — be our first response.

“Journalists must question every candidate, scrutinize every promise, and highlight integrity over popularity. Elections should be contests of ideas, not identities. Leadership must never be reduced to entitlement.

“Nigeria must confront its past. We can no longer sweep historic grievances under the rug. A Truth and Reconciliation Summit, led in part by the media, could help heal our wounds,” he said.

The governor said the Nigerian press must resist oppression in many forms. He said under colonialism, it fought for independence and under military rule, it fought for democracy.

He said: “Today, the threats are different but no less insidious. The digital age has opened the floodgates of information — and misinformation. Social media has democratized speech but also diluted truth. Artificial intelligence now creates headlines, but who checks the heart behind them?

“And then, there is the corrosive influence of big money. Politicians, corporations, and special interests now compete to own narratives, not just policies. Editorial independence is constantly under siege, and the temptation to trade truth for access is greater than ever.”

The event was chaired by a respected academic and public intellectual, Prof. Lai Olurode; former Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu; wife of the late icon, Alhaja Abimbola Jakande; and former Osun State Commissioner for Information, Mrs. Funke Egbemode.

Others are special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga; Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers, Ayodele Aminu; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Punch Newspapers; Mr. Joseph Adeyeye; Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, Gbenga Omotoso; and veteran journalist, Alhaji Najeem Jimoh, among others.

The memorial lecture series, now in its third year, celebrates Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s towering contributions to journalism, public service, and good governance, serving as a platform to inspire present and future leaders.