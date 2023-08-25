Media Institute Targets Digital Professionals With Green Skills

The Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI) has announced it will partner with African digital professionals to impart them with Green Skills for sustainable impact. The initiative, aimed at supporting millions of African digital professionals and entrepreneurs, focuses on creating impactful content related to environmental concerns.

By harnessing the power of digital media, immersive technologies, and collaborative partnerships, ADMI seeks to educate and empower the youth to drive positive change. The Head of Partnerships at ADMI, Mukui Mbindyo, highlighted the institute’s dedication to nurturing a generation of digital professionals who are equipped to tackle advocacy issues.

Through various mediums such as social media platforms, podcasts, webinars, and interactive immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality, the digital hub aims to engage young individuals in understanding the world’s challenges and actively contributing to solutions.

“At ADMI, we believe that knowledge empowers action. Our goal is to provide students with the tools they need to make informed decisions and create meaningful change,” says Mukui Mbindyo.