Media firm engages MD

The Board of Directors of mediaReach OMD Nigeria has appointed Stephen Onaivi as managing director. The company said in a statement that Onaivi would steer the media investment and management agency from January 1, 2024. In addition to being the managing director of OMD Nigeria, he has a mandate to drive the company’s brand across West and Central Africa to enhance client value and ensure the seamless integration of OMD values, technology, and strategic processes.

Onaivi is a communication expert who has attended several management training courses and conferences from renowned business schools across the globe, including the Lagos Business School and London Business School. The Regional Chief Executive Officer of Omnicom Media Group West & Central Africa (OMG WeCA), Alaba Fadero, who disclosed the appointment in Lagos his appointment was the result of a careful succession planning and talent development programme.