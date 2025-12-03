Media Experts Sound Alarm On Press Freedom, Push For Reporter Protection

The former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, has raised concerns over the deepening threats facing professional journalism in Nigeria, warning that unchecked misinformation, unregulated online content, and lack of legislative protection for journalists could further endanger the country’s democracy.

Speaking at the NUJ FCT 2025 Capacity Building Programme for Information and Media Officers in Keffi, Isiguzo said the proliferation of digital tools and the rapid expansion of social media have created an environment where non-professionals now dominate the information landscape, often with damaging consequences.

“We are able to attack it headlong, then we are going to be in trouble,” he said. “The tools we have now are available to our young stars and they can do anything with it.

The professionals must have to invade—be it social media or whatever name you call it to be able to displace the people that are having free movement. Social media influencers, content creators, they are churning out all sorts, and the professionals must be there to control.

Isiguzo warned that the “fifth law of misinformation” is now causing chaos and mayhem, worsened by the activities of citizen journalists who operate without gatekeeping or ethical checks.

According to him, journalists in Nigeria shoulder the constitutional responsibility of ensuring accountability but continue to work under fear of harassment, arrest, intimidation, or even incarceration.