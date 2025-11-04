Media, CSOs Tasked On Accountability, Transparency In Public Procurement

The media and civil society organisations (CSOs), have been challenged to engage (not confront) governments at all level on transparent process in public procurement, the absence of which, is responsible for corruption and failure or substandard delivery of projects meant for public good.

The challenge was at a two-day European Union, EU, funded workshop organised by International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) and Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme on Strengthening Public Procurement Reforms in Abia State, for media and CSOs in Umuahia.

Speaking at the event, a procurement reform consultant and managing partner at Mildrose Law Firm, Abuja, Mr Chukwuma Chinaka, underscored the crucial role of the media and civil society in promoting transparency and monitoring procurement activities.