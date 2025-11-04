New Telegraph

November 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media, CSOs Tasked…

Media, CSOs Tasked On Accountability, Transparency In Public Procurement

The media and civil society organisations (CSOs), have been challenged to engage (not confront) governments at all level on transparent process in public procurement, the absence of which, is responsible for corruption and failure or substandard delivery of projects meant for public good.

The challenge was at a two-day European Union, EU, funded workshop organised by International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) and Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme on Strengthening Public Procurement Reforms in Abia State, for media and CSOs in Umuahia.

Speaking at the event, a procurement reform consultant and managing partner at Mildrose Law Firm, Abuja, Mr Chukwuma Chinaka, underscored the crucial role of the media and civil society in promoting transparency and monitoring procurement activities.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Lagos To Inaugurate Telecom Infrastructure Regulatory System In 2026
Read Next

PIND, Okomu Oil Seal N1.2bn Partnership To Advance Host Community Devt