Media Consults Urge Nigerians To Appreciate, Support Tinubu’s Reforms

Two media consultancy firms, First Green White Resources and the Strategic Communication Centre for Defence and Security have called on Nigerians to appreciate and support the ongoing reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stressing that such support would be beneficial to national development.

At a press conference held over the weekend in Abuja, the Founder/CEO of First Green White Resources, Bonaventure Melah, said Nigeria’s problems are collective and cannot be blamed solely on the government.

“There is no Nigerian adult today who can exonerate themselves from the present state of the country,” he said.

He noted that although the consults were not speaking on behalf of the government or offering praise uncritically, they believe the reforms are beginning to yield meaningful results and should be supported, rather than being undermined by critics.

Melah highlighted some of the administration’s notable achievements:

“In this country, we once bought a 50kg bag of rice for N110,000. Today, the same bag goes for between N63,000 and N67,000.”

He pointed out that following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Tinubu on his first day in office, the price of petrol surged as high as N1,500 per litre. However, reforms in the petroleum sector and the inclusion of indigenous investors have introduced competition, bringing the current pump price to between N840 and N900 per litre.

He added that funds saved from the subsidy removal are now being channeled into legacy projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and infrastructure upgrades in the FCT. He also mentioned that state governments now receive over three times their previous allocations and are better able to meet salary and debt obligations.

“The Nigerian Students Loan Scheme, launched just this past May, has already disbursed N73.2 billion to 396,252 students across 206 tertiary institutions in all 36 states and the FCT,” he noted.

Melah expressed concern over what he described as deliberate attempts by some elites and political actors to discredit the reforms by spreading misinformation through the media.

“Our major worry is the ongoing coordinated attack on the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), particularly personal attacks on its Group CEO, Bashir Bayo Ojulari,” he said.

He noted that Ojulari, who recently marked 100 days in office, has not awarded any contracts or leased oil blocks, yet is being subjected to relentless criticism.

“President Tinubu made it clear that Ojulari’s appointment was to facilitate a comprehensive overhaul of the NNPCL in line with global best practices. Resistance was expected but not from within,” Melah warned.

Also speaking, the Director of Publicity at the Strategic Communication Centre for Defence and Security, Mr. Yashim Luka, urged political actors to stop spreading pessimism in the media.

“Unfortunately, some politicians are using the airwaves, TV, radio, newspapers, and online platforms to peddle messages of doom. This is not only unpatriotic but harmful to public morale,” Luka said.

He condemned statements by some former public officials predicting Nigeria’s collapse, accusing them of stoking instability to serve personal interests.

“For us, the push for 2027 is too early and is already becoming a major distraction to governance,” he added.