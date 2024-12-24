Media Chat: Tinubu’s Insensitive To Plight Of Nigerians – PDP

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said Monday’s presidential media chat was a further confirmation that President Bola Tinubu led All Progressives Congress (APC) government is insensitive to the current widespread hardship and suffering being faced by Nigerians.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Tuesday, said by declaring that he has no regret for the sudden removal of fuel subsidy without any cushioning measures to mitigate the resultant crippling effect on the productive sector, showed that he is disconnected from the people.

The party told the president that the primary purpose of government is the welfare and security of the citizens.

“It is instructive that President Tinubu in the chat admitted that Nigerians are bearing the brunt of the failure and inability of the APC administration under his watch to effectively police and secure our nation’s borders as to prevent the smuggling of petroleum products to neighbouring countries,” PDP stated.

It is described as disturbing that while the APC has failed to account for the proceeds saved from the removal of subsidy, Nigerians are subjected to crushing economic hardship because the administration has failed in its fundamental duty of ensuring the territorial integrity of our nation.

“Moreover, Nigerians are appalled that instead of admitting failure and seeking solutions, Mr President again claimed that the nation’s economy has improved under his watch when in reality the situation has worsened with the comatose productive sector, deteriorating value of the naira at N1,700 to the US dollar, 34.6 per cent inflation and 40 per cent unemployment rates in the last 18 months.

“The widespread food stampede in various parts of the country which recently led to the death of about 80 Nigerians shows that our nation is indeed in a perilous time under the APC,” the party added.

PDP said under the present circumstance, there is no hope in sight under the APC given its failure to embark on meaningful investments in critical sectors, such as agriculture and food production, electricity, petroleum and gas, small and medium scale Enterprises, which are the real drivers of the national economy.

It faulted President Tinubu’s claim that Nigerians can now freely and safely travel by road despite the reality of banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery, as well as the worsened condition of highways across the country.

The party challenged the president to travel from Abuja to Lagos by road, visit any of the markets or take a walk on the street of any city in Nigeria to properly gauge and appreciate the real situation in the country rather than relying on fabricated statistics being bandied by officials of his government.

