Media Chat: Tinubu Re-Echoes Stand On Tax Reform Bill

Amid the unending controversy surrounding the Tax Reform Bills currently before the 10th National Assembly, President Bola Tinubu has declared that his administration’s Reform has come to stay.

President Tinubu who spoke during his first presidential media chat in his residence in Lagos State said the Tax reform bills are in favour of the poor and might not be embraced by everybody.

He said, “The tax reforms are here to stay. The reform is pro-poor and it is to widen the tax net, so we can have more people paying.

“The hallmark of a good leader is the ability to do what you have to do at the time it ought to be done.”

New Telegraph recalls that the tax reform bills, which are before the National Assembly, have generated controversies and met pushback, especially from the Northern leaders.

