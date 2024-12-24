Media Chat: Sani Commends Tinubu’s Security Achievements

Share

A Puublic Affairs Commentator and former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani has lauded President Bola Tinubu on his achievement so far in the Nigerian security sector.

The former lawmaker made this commendation while sharing his perspective on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s maiden presidential media chat held on Monday in Lagos.

Sani acknowledged the president’s strides in improving security in the northern region but expressed reservations about his unwillingness to investigate allegations of mismanagement of defence spending under the previous administration.

In his remarks, Sani described Tinubu’s openness to dialogue on the contentious aspects of the Tax Reform Bill as a positive step toward fostering national consensus.

“The most interesting part of the media chat is the president’s expression of his readiness to discuss and reach a consensus on the contentious aspects of the Tax Reform Bill,” Sani stated.

READ ALSO:

He also commended Tinubu for his claim of improved security across many northern states, asserting that the progress made in combating insurgency and banditry in these areas was evident.

“His claim on the improvement of security in most areas in the North is true,” he affirmed.

However, Sani criticized the president’s refusal to probe the alleged mismanagement of defence budgets under the previous administration.

He labelled it as a missed opportunity to address corruption and promote transparency.

“The President’s opposition to probing the mismanagement of defence spending under the past administration rewarded opacity and larceny,” Sani argued.

The Tax Reform Bill and allegations of defence fund mismanagement remain hot-button issues in national discourse.

Share

Please follow and like us: