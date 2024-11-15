Media, CAPPA Advocate Unbiased Coverage Of Ondo Election

Share

In less than 24 hours to the governorship election in Ondo State, stakeholders including the Civil Society and Media professionals have called for unbiased coverage of the gubernatorial election.

Among those who gave the advice are the Executive Director of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Mr Akinbode Oluwafemi, the Executive-In-Charge of Media Mentors Journalism Centre, Ms Joke Kujenya, the Executive Director of the International Press Centre (IPC), Mr Lanre Arogundade and Mr Timothy Bamidele, Programme Manager at the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO).

They spoke during the Webinar Series with the theme ‘Misinformation and Elections: Journalists as Public Educators and Opinion Shapers’ which was organised by CAPPA with funding from the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Programme.

According to the experts. journalists covering the election should deliver truthful, unbiased information with a view to ensure a peaceful pool.

The webinar was aimed to train and empower journalists providing press coverage for the Ondo election.

During the webinar which was held on Wednesday, Kujenya said reporting misinformation or disinformation around and during election could spread harmful and damaging news that can elicit violence.

Kujenya who was the guest speaker at the webinar series, noted that misleading information has the potential to negatively influence voter behaviour and create division among voters.

Considering the nature of journalism practice in which some journalists are in a hurry to deliver their report, she stated that media professionals must practice ethical reporting devoid of bias.

“Journalists have the responsibility to be non-parochial in the course of discharging their duty during election.”

She said, “We should avoid releasing results that are not declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); we shouldn’t fall for false endorsement of competing gubernatorial candidates,” adding it is the duty of journalists to dispel rumours instead.

While highlighting what to do, Kujenya urged journalists to study and understand the peculiar nature of Ondo State, its cultural sensitivity and the local language of its citizens as well as verify claims through trusted sources.

“Don’t meddle into what you are not there for and avoid reporting rumours; instead verify before publication.”

In his opening remark, the Executive Director of CAPPA called on journalists to be objective and execute their job professionally.

Oluwafemi highlighted the crucial role of the media in reporting accurately, and emphasised that “news reports should promote peace and not violence.”

He stressed that the public depends on the media for reliable information and perspective.

Oluwafemi also advised journalists covering the election to remain vigilant and prioritise their safety, noting that taking precautions is essential for those monitoring polls on the field.

“We’re doing this to promote non-violent elections in Nigeria,” he added.

Oluwafemi said the role of the media is critical in this engagement.

On his part, the Executive Director of IPC highlighted that in the case of violence, stakeholders accountability is crucial in the maintenance of a peaceful poll. “Part of the responsibility of journalists is to observe if there is security presence” and report same.

He urged journalists to be conflict sensitive and avoid reporting politicians verbatim. “We should not weep up emotions through reports.”

Furthermore, the programme manager at CEMESO also advised journalists to take their safely during the election coverage very important and seriously.

