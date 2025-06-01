Media Can Build Bridges Of Peace, Unity – CBCN

Share

As part of activities marking the 2025 Communications Week (ComWeek), the Catholic Church in Nigeria has emphasized the crucial role of the media in fostering peace and unity, particularly in a country divided along ethnic and religious lines.

Chairman of the Social Communications Committee of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Most Rev. David Ajang, made the remarks during a special Mass held on Sunday at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Abuja, to mark the end of the weeklong event.

Ajang lamented the deficit of good leadership in the country, which he said has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s divisions and underdevelopment.

“One of the most pressing challenges Nigeria faces is finding the right leadership—leaders who can harness our vast human resources, unite the people, and galvanize our population for national greatness,” he said.

Highlighting the extent of Nigeria’s fragmentation, he added, “You can listen to the news or conduct a survey—just by hearing someone’s perspective, you can tell where they’re coming from. That’s how divided we’ve become. This is where leadership must step up.”

Drawing a parallel with global integration efforts, Ajang referenced the European Union as an example of diverse nations coming together to harness collective strength.

He further noted that the sense of exclusion from power is fueling disunity and opposition, particularly against President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“When a particular region holds power, many people assume it’s that region’s turn to enjoy national benefits. Those outside the power structure feel sidelined,” he explained. “If we fix the leadership problem in a way that ensures fairness and inclusivity regardless of who is in office, these agitations will naturally subside.”

Also speaking during the homily, the National Director of Social Communications at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Nsikak Umoh, called on journalists and media practitioners to adopt a communication style rooted in empathy, respect, and active listening.

“As communicators, we have the power to build bridges or create divisions,” he said. “Let us strive to communicate with gentleness, respect, and empathy.”

Fr. Umoh urged communicators to reflect on the impact of their words, emphasizing that “a gentle tongue is a tree of life, but perverseness breaks the spirit.”

He added: “Let us listen actively, respond with empathy, seek common ground, and be instruments of God’s love—sharing hope with gentleness and compassion.”

