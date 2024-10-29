Media Also Need Bailout In Time Of Economic Crisis – Egbemode

Share

The former Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in Osun State and previous President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Mrs Funke Egbemode, has called on leaders in the media industry to come together and strategize to fight for a bailout to strengthen their performance in a period of crisis.

The ex-managing Director of New Telegraph Newspaper, made the advocacy on Tuesday while delivering a lecture at the 2024 National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Week of the Oyo State Nigeria Union of Journalists, held at the NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Speaking on the topic: “Broadcasting for Development”, Egbemode said the media celebrate and promote other public sectors, but not their own.

The Osun State-born media practitioner noted that when telecommunication networks debuted in Nigeria in 1999, Econet was part of them and it metamorphosed into Zain and later Airtel; yet it is existing. The media continues to propagate its activities. “But how many radio stations have gone under as a result of economic crisis?

“There have been bailouts for banks which have economic crises, but it has not been for the media. Nobody speaks for us. Dangote’s issues came up and the media championed its cause, but how much attention has been given to the Press? Who helps us when we are weak? We are only remembered when there are questions on the contents we publish”, she said.

Still concerned, she questioned “Why the government facilitate a bailout for every sector and not that of the media? If the banking industry is getting bailout as a result of the forex they deal in, the media also pay in dollars to buy equipment being used to carry out their activities. All the spare parts and gadgets media use are imported and paid for in dollars and pound sterlings.

“We are watchdog, but the watchdog not protected or catered for will automatically shift his watch to whoever takes care of it. This is what we don’t want to happen. Those who own radio and television stations should come together and disallow being polarized when the needful should be done”, she counselled.

Egbemode however disclosed that upon fervent efforts, “now we have Editors who have gone to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Jos Plateau. We now have national slots for journalists.

“The bailout and media assistance have been arranged for some media houses. If we come together and strategize, the government will be afraid of us and listen to our demands. I hope my successor will further and sustain this effort”, Egbemode said.

Latching on the position of Egbemode, the Chairman of the Impact Business Radio, Amutajero in Ibadan, Deacon Owolabi Oladejo, commended NAWOJ and its leaders led by Lola Alamu of the FRCN, for its efforts to champion the cause of the out- of-school-children, the destitute, beggars, orphans in the society, urging that, “the media should use their medium to explore inclusive development in broadcasting drive”.

The Commissioner for Special Duties in Oyo state, Alhaja Fausat Joke Sanni, as well as, the Special Adviser (Media) and Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, also harped on inclusive governance to drive broadcasting development.

Also in attendance were the Chairman of the Oyo NUJ, Comrade Ademola Babalola, the Rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Dr Abideen Lasisi, Mrs Bolatito Janet Joseph, Mrs Bisi Yomi-Layinka, Adekitan Adeagbo, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole (PRO, The Polytechnic, Ibadan), Mrs Dayo Owolabi, among many past and present leaders of NAWOJ.

