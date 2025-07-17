Media Advocacy For Stronger PHC: Journalists Equipped To Champion Maternal, Newborn Health

In a bold and strategic step toward improving Nigeria’s ailing primary healthcare (PHC) system, especially in the areas of reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, adolescent health and nutrition (RMNCAH+N), about 30 journalists from across Lagos State were recently trained in a 3-day media capacity-building workshop tagged “Media Advocacy for Stronger Primary Health Care in Nigeria: Accessible, High-Quality, and WellResourced PHC for Every Nigerian.”

The event, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Health in collaboration with the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) and EngenderHealth Consortium Partnership, sought to equip media practitioners with the tools, insight, and responsibility to promote stronger public health systems through informed reporting. Held in Lagos, the workshop brought together radio, print, TV, and online journalists with the express aim of deepening their understanding of the PHC ecosystem and building capacity for more effective and impactful reporting.

According to Mr. Solomon Dogo, Director of Programmes at ISMPH, who represented Chief (Mrs) Moji Makanjuola, Executive Director of ISMPH, the training was not just another conference but a deliberate intervention to empower journalists as catalysts for public health transformation.

“The media is a critical stakeholder,” Dogo noted. “When we talk about reducing maternal and child mortality, creating awareness about PHC services, and encouraging enrollment into health insurance, we must recognise that media professionals have the power to shape narratives, correct misinformation, and influence behaviour.” He further explained that journalists were carefully selected from diverse media platforms in Lagos to represent a pilot phase of the project, which also extends to Kano and Kaduna states. The initiative is designed to span three years and targets sustainable media engagement in the health sector. Primary Health Care centers serve as the first and most accessible point of contact for many Nigerians, especially for women and children in underserved communities.

However, poor infrastructure, staff shortages, limited awareness, and low community trust have eroded their potential impact. Dogo emphasised that “most women in labour or needing antenatal care can only afford to access the nearest health center, which is often a PHC. These centers are vital. When their role is strengthened and well communicated, they can drastically reduce maternal and child deaths.” In her keynote address delivered via a zoom platform, Chief Moji Makanjuola, the executive director, ISMPH, highlighted the urgency of accurate and ethical health reporting.

“In a megacity like Lagos, the media’s voice must be strong and strategic. Your platforms can drive people to use health services, hold leaders accountable, and dismantle harmful myths,” she said. “When Lagos gets it right, the rest of the country can follow.” The training covered critical areas such as maternal and newborn care, Health financing and PHC revitalization, ethical and fact-based reporting, community awareness strategies, and challenges around staffing and infrastructure. Journalists were given access to data, health service maps, and policy frameworks to help them dig deeper and provide evidence-based reports. Speakers from the Lagos State Ministry of Health and Primary Health Care Board acknowledged both the progress and the hurdles within the system.

Some of the pressing issues include dilapidated infrastructure in several PHCs, shortage of healthcare workers, worsened by brain drain, poor equipment and limited medical supplies, lack of clean water and sanitation in some centers, low public trust and usage of PHC services, and inadequate funding and weak accountability mechanisms However, solutions are emerging. For instance, task-sharing strategies are being implemented to ensure available staff can handle multiple roles effectively. “One health worker may be trained to deliver babies, manage malaria, and provide counselling on family planning,” Dogo explained.

Impact Dr. Latifatu Adeleye, Director of Family Health and Nutrition at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, remarked that the media must help promote the 329 PHCs and 28 secondary health facilities spread across the state. “Our data shows improvement in immunisation and family planning coverage,” she said. “But until the masses are fully aware of where to access these services, the gains will remain underutilised.”

The media is thus expected to bridge this gap by using their platforms — especially radio and community-based channels — to reach marginalised populations. Mr. Boniface Kassam, a facilitator, cautioned against sensationalism and urged journalists to prioritise factual accuracy, patient confidentiality, and contextual storytelling. “Report responsibly. Highlight successes as well as challenges, and do it with empathy,” he urged. “We must tell the right stories, to save lives. That is the heartbeat of this entire programme, said Chief Makanjuola.