Mecure Industries Lists 4bn Ordinary Shares By Introduction On NGX

Mecure Industries Plc on Wednesday listed four billion ordinary shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) by introduction at N2.96 per share. This was commemorated with a Facts Behind the Listing ceremony. Chairman of the company, Mr. Samir Udani, while speaking to journalists at the closing gong ceremony on the floor of NGX, said that the pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals company aimed to actualise its expansion plans with the listing on the NGX.

He expressed that the listing was a significant move by the company’s management, stating that a family-run business now in the eyes of the public. He noted that the listing was going to get Mecure Industries more visibility and bring responsibility, and accountability to shareholders and general stakeholders of the company. Udani disclosed that 30 percent of the company’s products are locally made, while the remaining proportions are imported into the country, stressing that there is a lot of scope for local producers to expand and grow amid foreign exchange challenges.

He assured the investing public of the company introducing new innovations. On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, stated that listing MECure industries was a welcome development as healthcare companies are missing from the bourse. According to Popoola, “if you look at our Exchange today, one of the things that is notably absent is the number of healthcare companies that investors can invest in our Exchange.

“To have a company that sits at the intersection of manufacturing on one hand and manufacturing towards the healthcare sector, we welcome that very much. It broadens the scope of investable assets for us at the Exchange. It also demonstrates what I call the core value that the capital market brings. “Healthcare, of course, we can t overemphasize the importance to our country and to find a company that is manufacturing health- care-related products, that has the opportunity through the capital market to raise capital, to amplify its visibility as an example and to help build more sustainable businesses is one that certainly does gladden to our hearts.”

Speaking to the capital market community at the company’s “Facts Behind the Listing,” Chief Financial Officer, Mecure, Mr. Ifedamola Oluwasegun, said the company’s principal business includeed manufacturing, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. “MeCure commenced the trading of nutraceuticals in 2018 and has so far developed 93 products under the flagship of Youthberry,” he said. According to him, in 2022, the company generated a total of N2.10 billion from the sale of nutraceutical products.