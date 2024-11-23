Mechanics, Technicians Partner ACOMIN To Renovate PHCs In Niger

Share

Niger State Chapter of the Amalgamated Union of Motor Mechanics and Technicians of Nigeria (AUOMMATON) has disclosed that as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), they are prepared to brainstorm and contribute to the renovation of selected Primary Health Care facilities across the state.

Speaking when the state team of Civil Society for Malaria Control, Immunization and Nutrition (ACOMIN) led by the Coordinator, Olasukanmi Kalejaiye paid an advocacy visit on the Union, the Chairman of the AUOMMATON, Najeem Salaudeen Bello also thanked the team.

He said, “We did not know that HIV/AIDS, Malaria and Tuberculosis (ATM) test and treatment were but with your coming, we are now aware and we will pass the message to our members across the state.

It would be noted that ACOMIN is the National Network of Civil Society Organizations working on the prevention, treatment and mitigation of the impact of malaria in communities and promoting immunization and better nutrition in Nigeria.

According to him, “On behalf of our Union, we the executive members pledge to work with ACOMIN to see how we can add value and contribute our own quota in the development and upgrading of selected health facilities.

“We are ready to make our little contributions as soon as possible because these facilities serve us all. Government alone can not do it all”.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Olasukanmi Kalejaiye notified the Union of the need to pick up projects to give back to the society as part of their cooperate social responsibility.

He disclosed that some of the Primary Health Care Centers need the support of every Nigerian and that the Union could pick up any facility from amongst the 10 pilot local government areas to ensure better service delivery.

He urged them to notify their members across the state that the treatment of Malaria, Tuberculosis and HIV is free in Global Fund facilities.

