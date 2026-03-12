M’East War: FCCPC Working To Protect Consumers Against Pump Price Manipulation – Bello

Following the volatility in fuel prices caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Tunji Bello, said the agency has commenced close monitoring of petroleum marketers to protect consumers across the country against price manipulation and exploitation.

Bello also disclosed that airline operators found culpable of arbitrary price fixing of airfares during the last yuletide may eventually be required to refund passengers for excess fares, following the conclusion of an ongoing investigation by the Commission.

The FCCPC boss further revealed that the majority of complaints received by the agency in recent years have been against electricity providers and fintech operators (banks).

Responding to questions on possible interventions in the rising cost of fuel and its economic impact on Nigerians, Bello, at the Meet the Press briefing on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, said the FCCPC was closely observing developments in the petroleum sector.

Acknowledging that fuel costs often have a ripple effect on the prices of other goods and services, Bello said: “We are presently monitoring the situation now, the effect of the US-Israel-Iran war as it affects prices in Nigeria. Petrol has far-reaching effects on some of the things we eat or take on a daily basis.”

He explained that the Commission had already deployed monitors to track developments and ensure that marketers do not exploit consumers. “If somebody has reduced ₦100 or ₦200 from the price and you are still selling your own for ₦1,500 per litre or ₦1,100 per litre, we should be able to ask you why you are doing that,” Bello said. He added that the Commission was also collaborating with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in monitoring the sector.

On arbitrary pricing of airfares by operators, Bello disclosed that airlines found to have fixed ticket prices during the Christmas period may be asked to refund passengers who paid inflated fares. According to him, the Commission completed an investigation into the matter following complaints about sharp increases in ticket prices during the festive season. He noted that ticket prices that were around ₦145,000 to ₦150,000 rose to between ₦500,000 and ₦700,000 during the period.

“We investigated the airlines during the Christmas period because what we found was that they colluded to fix prices at that time,” Bello said. He added that the Commission had issued a report on the investigation and was considering penalties. “We are also considering a situation where we ask them to refund the excess to the passengers, whom we assume were exploited,” he added. Bello, however, declined to mention the airlines involved, noting that the final report on the investigation would be released soon.

He also said that electricity supply and financial technology services account for a large share of consumer complaints nationwide. Bello explained that electricity consumers frequently complain about issues such as metering, estimated billing, and inadequate power supply. He noted that many consumers on Band A tariffs, who are expected to receive up to 20 hours of electricity supply daily, often complain about not receiving the promised service. According to him, the Commission is working to ensure that electricity distribution companies deliver the level of service tied to the tariffs they charge.

Bello further disclosed that complaints involving fintech companies were common, particularly regarding online transactions and loan services. The Commission said it had resolved over 9,000 complaints between March and the present period.