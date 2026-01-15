M’East Tensions: US Pulling Some Personnel From Qatar Air Base, Official Tells CBS

The US is reducing the number of personnel at its Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, according to the BBC’s US partner CBS News, which officials have called a “precautionary measure”.

A statement by the Qatar government said the step was being taken “in response to the current regional tensions”.

This comes after US President Donald Trump said the US would take “very strong action” against Iran if the authorities execute anti-government protesters. Iran says it will retaliate if attacked by the US.

According to rights groups, more than 2,400 antigovernment demonstrators have been killed in the recent violent crackdown by the Iranian authorities.

The Qatar government said that it would continue to “implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority, including actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities”.

Iran launched a missile attack on the Al-Udeid air base in June in what it said was retaliation for US strikes against its nuclear sites. The 24-hectare (59-acre) Al-Udeid air base in the desert outside the Qatari capital Doha is the largest US military base in the Middle East.