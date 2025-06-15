M’east Tension May Affect Nigeria’s Security –Ex-DSS Director

Share

A retired Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has called on security agencies to monitor the conflict between the State of Israel, and the Islamic Re-public of Iran closely, warn-ing of its possible threat to national security.

The security consultant said the possibility of pro-tests against Israel in Nigeria by Shiites – whose head-quarters is Iran – cannot be ruled out, with the benefit of hindsight.

He tasked world leaders and relevant organisations on the urgent need to de-escalate the rising tensions, as “world powers” set to take sides.

Ejiofor warned that the development has the po-tential of precipitating another World War, if not deescalated as soon as pos-sible.

“The tension in the Middle East is threatening world peace, and Nigeria is part of the global village.

“So, we should be wor-ried. And you know that as the tension is rising, it is affecting the price of crude, which is to our advantage in Nigeria”, Ejiofor posited in an interview with Sun-day Telegraph.

He continued: “But, if it escalates, we would not be enjoying that rise in crude price.

“We should be very care-ful and see what we can do to de-escalate the crisis in the Middle East, because you know that eventually, the world powers – America, Russia – will take sides.

“And, if care is not taken, it result to another possible World War.

“We should be concerned. You know that Iran is the headquarters of the Shi-ites (adherents of the Shia branch of Islam), and at times, those their members in Nigeria might start pro-testing against Israel.

“So, it may affect us. So, we should monitor the situ-ation closely.”

