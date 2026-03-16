M’East Crisis: NLC Demands Tax Relief, Cost Of Living Allowance

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday demanded urgent intervention from the Federal Government to cushion the effects of the recent spike in petrol prices, calling for a cost-of-living allowance, a wage award for workers, tax relief, and immediate steps to revive the country’s public refineries.

The labour body said the sharp rise in fuel prices— now selling between N1,170 and N1,300 per litre—has worsened the economic hardship facing Nigerian workers and citizens, warning that the nation risks severe social unrest if urgent measures are not taken.

The NLC also accused the government of leaving Nigerians at the mercy of volatile global oil prices triggered by the escalating Middle East crisis, noting that the situation has exposed the fragility of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector and deepened the suffering of workers and their families.

In a statement titled: ‘Save Nigerians From This Shock: An Urgent Relief Has Become Necessary’, signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, the Congress said in part: “NLC voices the collective anguish of millions of Nigerian workers who are bearing the brutal cost of a global capitalist crisis they did not create. The military escalation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has sent shockwaves through global oil markets. As a result, petrol prices in Nigeria have skyrocketed to between N1,170 and N1,300 per litre.

“This is a direct assault on the Nigerian people. While imperialist rivalries play out abroad with bombs and military escalation, Nigeria’s working class is being bombarded with poverty and hunger because we have failed to ensure that our public refineries are operational.

“This crisis has brutally exposed the fragility of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector. It has stripped away the illusion that local refining alone would shield the country from global shocks. The Dangote Refinery has adjusted its prices in line with global volatility, passing the burden directly to the masses.

This undermines the narrative that domestic production alone guarantees price stability. “As long as Nigeria remains dependent on a market-driven pricing structure tied to global fluctuations, and refuses to revive its public refining capacity, the country will remain hostage to international conflicts and market speculation. “The government must engage in sincere social dialogue with Nigerian workers and the broader citizenry. Using the Middle East crisis as a justification for policies that deepen poverty is unacceptable.

The primary duty of the government is to ensure the welfare and security of its citizens. We demand action. We demand justice. We demand survival.” The Middle East crisis is having a mixed impact on Nigeria’s economy. On one hand, the country’s oil exports are benefiting from higher global crude prices, potentially earning Nigeria an estimated N30 trillion in additional oil revenue. However, the rising fuel prices are exacerbating the economic hardship faced by Nigerians, with inflation and transportation costs increasing.