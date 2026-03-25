M’East Crisis: Nigerians’ll Continue To Pay More For Fuel As Oil Jumps Above $100

There appears to be no end in sight to the higher energy costs Nigerians are currently facing due in no small measure to the crisis in the Middle East after the price of Brent crude oil moved back above $100 a barrel, after plunging on Monday, as conflicting accounts of potential talks between US and Iran emerged. Yesterday in Asia, oil rose by 4% to $103.94 (£77.57) a barrel.

The price of Brent had fallen by more than 10% on Monday after US President Donald Trump delayed threatened strikes on Iranian power plants, saying Washington had “productive” conversations with Tehran. But Tehran rejected claims that it had been in contact with Washington, calling them an attempt to manipulate markets.

On Saturday, Trump had said that he would “obliterate” Iranian power plants if the key Strait of Hormuz shipping route was not reopened in 48 hours, with Iran saying it would respond by targeting key infrastructure in the region. Those comments rattled markets – causing the price of Brent to hit $113 a barrel. But oil prices plunged and stock markets rebounded after Trump on Monday said he would hold off strikes, saying Iran and the US had held talks about a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL” resolution.

Global energy markets have seen volatile trading since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. However, Asian stock markets, which have also been rocked in recent weeks by the conflict, were relatively stable yesterday, reports the BBC. In morning trading, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 0.8% higher, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up by 1.6%, while South Korea’s Kospi rose by 2.2%.

They had fallen sharply on Monday as Asian countries are heavily dependent on oil and gas that would normally pass through the strait. Since the war began on February 28, Iran has effectively blocked the waterway. About 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas usually passes through the strait – and the conflict has sent global fuel prices soaring.

Countries around the world have moved to ease the impact of higher energy prices and supply disruptions. The US has temporarily waived sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil already at sea to ease shortages. Yesterday, China dialled back on planned fuel price hikes in a bid to “reduce the burden” on drivers, as energy costs surge due to the Iran war.

However, so far the Federal Government is yet to announce any major attempt at mitigating rising energy costs, beyond the announcement a few weeks ago of the deployment of 100,000 Compressed Natural Gas conversion kits to cushion the impact of rising petrol and diesel costs on Nigerians. On the other hand while Egypt marginally increased the prices of oil and gas in response to the Middle East crisis, it, however, kept subsidies on bread and other household staples in an effort to mitigate the increases for their citizens.

Since the start of the crisis on February 28, fuel prices in the country have risen by approximately 39.5% to 40% from around N875– N900 per litre to N1,330–N1,400 per litre while diesel is in the region of N1,700 per litre, which has sent prices of goods and services rising. According to data from InvestorSight, citing Global Petrol Prices, fuel prices in Nigeria are only second to Vietnam, where prices spiked by 50 per cent over the same period.

This prompted the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday to call for urgent government intervention raising fears of worsening inflation, job losses, and business closures. Meanwhile, there appears to be no let-up in the war in the Middle East with both Iran and Israel still attacking each other. Iran launched a new wave of missiles against Israel yesterday, hours after US President Donald Trump hailed “very good” talks to end the war despite Tehran denying any dialogue had taken place.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, said messages were received from “some friendly countries indicating a US request for negotiations aimed at ending the war”, but denied any such talks had taken place, Iran’s official IRNA agency reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had spoken to Trump and acknowledged Washington thought a deal was possible, but vowed to continue striking Iran and Lebanon to protect Israel.

“Trump believes there is a chance to leverage the tremendous achievements of the IDF and the US military… in an agreement,” he said. Early yesterday, state-run Iranian media reported another round of missiles fired at Israel, and rescue services there showed images of a damaged building in the north but reported no casualties.

Lebanese state media said Israel carried out seven air raids on south Beirut overnight. In Lebanon, Israel has expanded its ground campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah, warning of “weeks of fighting”, striking southern Beirut again Monday and claiming to capture two Hezbollah fighters. Israel’s attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced more than a million, Lebanon’s health ministry said. The war has killed at least 3,230 Iranians, including 1,406 civilians, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

AFP cannot access strike sites nor independently verify tolls in Iran. In another development, Pakistan’s prime minister said yesterday he was willing to host talks between the US and Iran on ending the war in the Gulf, However, the U.S. was expected to deploy thousands of troops from the elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters yesterday, adding to the massive military buildup in the region and fuelling fears of a prolonged conflict. In a post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan welcomed and fully supported ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war.