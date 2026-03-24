M’East Crisis: Nigeria, Others On The Spot Over Fuel Price Volatility

Industry experts from Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) and S&P Global Energy have analysed how ongoing geopolitical tension is affecting global refined product markets and shaping the resilience of West Africa and Nigeria’s downstream sector, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Chairman, MEMAN, Mr. Huub Stokman, said it was imperative to advocate for conditions that allow the market to function efficiently, competitively, and in Nigeria’s interest given the ongoing conflict involving the United State and Israel against Iran.

He spoke during the first quarterly webinar and engagement of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) in collaboration with S&P Global Energy. The webinar was themed: “West African market resilience in the face of the geopolitical situation.”

MEMAN

Stokman said that industry associations and partnerships had a great role during the period of the conflict as in times of uncertainty, information is power. He stated that it was imperative to provide the data and analytical depth that allow industry leaders to make informed decisions rather than reactive ones.

For him, there is profound uncertainty in the global energy markets as a result of the ongoing conflict involving the United State and Israel against Iran. He stated that the world was closely watching the Middle East, and the region, and in turn, is observing the world’s reactions.

He noted that decisions and actions taken now can shape West Africa’s energy trajectory for years to come. He said that considering the geopolitical crisis, the first impact was the disruption to Iranian crude output, a country that produces an average of 3 million barrels per day.

He added that this disruption has ripple effects on global oil prices, shipping routes, and market sentiment. Noting that the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about 20 per cent of the world’s oil flow, remains a live concern, keeping the market on edge, he said industry stakeholders do not have a crystal ball, and so cannot predict how long the crisis will last, whether it will escalate or there could be another flashpoint.

For him, These uncertainties are part of life, and we must navigate them. He said: “For the oil industry, this means higher and more volatile prices, creating a double -edged reality: an opportunity for producers but added pressure on the downstream sector and consumers.

Global supply chains are being rerouted and renegotiated in real time. Buyers once dependent on Iranian crude now have to explore alternative markets. Shipping costs, insurance premiums, and refining margins are all being repriced. Downstream operators, including MEMAN members, feel these impacts in daily operations and pricing decisions.

Even investor confidence in certain regions may be tested. “In this context, West Africa is presented with a time-sensitive opportunity to position itself as a reliable and strategic energy partner globally.

Nigeria, as Africa’s largest oil producer, with high -quality crude, growing refining capacity, including the operational Dangote Refinery and a large and increasingly sophisticated domestic market, has significant potential.

Of course, to capitalize fully on this moment, the region must address issues such as pipeline security, production consistency, regulatory transparency, and infrastructure investment.”

According to him, Dangote refinery is a blessing to Nigeria and the African continent. He stated that the refinery had helped Nigeria not to have the same level of shock some other countries have experienced because of the Middle East crisis and the consequent petroleum prices volatility.

He, however, stated that it was important to ensure that frequent fuel price increments are reduced. He added that importation of petroleum products is necessary to prevent arbitrary increases in prices to the consumers. Stokman, who also is Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Retail Limited, said the company would continue to ensure price stability and availability of petroleum products.

He said: “We all know that in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) that imports can happen. But I think what the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) does at the moment is very good if they do it on a needs basis. And I think that’s a very good approach. And looking at the market, what is needed.

And the latest status of the NMDPRA in the crisis at the beginning of March, the country had over 30 days, think 31 days of stock availability of PMS, which is actually in a situation like this quite a good position to be in from a supply security point of view.

So I think these kinds of things are quite important to understand for markets. We don’t live in isolation. But we also have some benefits as a country. “Always, prices go up faster than

Always, prices go up faster than they go down

they go down. But I think, actually, this is not unusual. Maybe the fuel is one of the most visible products that does it. But if you go to other fast-moving consumer goods, it’s almost the same. And some people forget what happens when prices go up, especially rapidly. And the dealers need to quickly generate the working capital to buy the next truck.

And then you only do that by reflecting the price increases at the pump. “And then when it eases off, what you try to do also is not to go as quickly down again, necessarily.

But you might sometimes ease it down a little bit, especially if you don’t have the high stocks, to create what they call a parachute, so that you don’t go up, go down, go up, go down. So you’re trying to ease it down. In a situation like the Middle East, where it’s all a bit more volatile, that always looks a little bit different.

“But I think, in that sense, because you’ve got a shock, normally you see it in any other fast-moving consumer goods. Fuel prices are just, because of its international nature, a little bit more transparent than many other products.

But I think, all in all, I’m impressed, and that sounds as a more personal note, how Nigeria is dealing with the shock or the volatility that’s caused by the Middle East crisis. I think the market is responding very fast and very disciplined.

“I think the refinery, the NMDPRA, and the marketplace, are all very disciplined in the way we do it. And I think that’s a testament of the transition that the market is doing and the maturity that is getting slowly into the market post, the deregulation.”

Pricing

Associate Director, EMEA Clean and Refined Products at S&P Global Energy Plats, Gary Clark, speaking on the pricing of refined products in Europe, in Africa, and looking at supply and demand fundamentals, said he interacted with people within the market on a daily basis to understand exactly what was going on.

According to him, the theme of the webinar obviously was very much what was happening in the Middle East and how that has been impacting supply, demand, fundamentals and pricing for refined products in Europe and Africa.

He noted that Europe and Africa obviously are two markets which are very closely interlinked within a global market for refined products. “Looking at Africa, jet fuel prices jumped to nearly $1,600 per metric ton. This is an all-time record if you’re looking at the European jet fuel price.

Diesel’s jumped to about $1,200 per metric ton, notably not as high as the rises that we saw from the onset of the RussiaUkraine war and the sanctions that the European Union implemented to stop Russian flows of diesel being imported into the EU.

“So, the effect on diesel from everything that’s happening is not quite as big as the impact from RussiaUkraine. But for jet fuel, we’re at alltime record price levels here. But also to know flat prices have been pulled up across the board. So, it’s not just jet, not just diesel. It’s also gasoline, (fuel) marine fuels, naphtha, LPG prices also have risen.

“Considering the prices we track in West Africa, for all of the refined products, we pretty much have a Lomé, STS Lomé offshore market price. And also for diesel and gasoline (fuel), we also track the price on a FOB West Africa or FOB Nigeria, FOB Lekki Dangote supply price as well.

So, massive price impacts here. That’s one of the ways in which West Africa is also going to be impacted by what’s happening in the Middle East and Iran. The other issue of oil is supply security. So, why have we seen this big price impact? 50% of the jet fuel imports into Europe come from the Persian Gulf, and that’s currently supplied.

That has been locked in because vessels can’t transit through that The Strait of Hormuz into their destination markets. And diesel, about 20% of European net imports of diesel come from the Persian Gulf as well.”

Disruption

“But we see here in this world where there were no disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz, no disruptions in the Babal Mandev Street, which need to pass to get through the Suez Canal, journey times from the Middle East for roughly 20 days through the Suez Canal.

“The dynamic around the US here is that the US Gulf Coast feeds all of Latin America, feeds the Atlantic coast of the United States. The US is dependent on some gasoline exports from Europe,” he added.

Refining

Head, Fuels and Refining, S&P Global Energy, Stanislas Drochon, said that to increase refining production, there is the need to have operating refineries that were not previously operating at the maximum refining capacity. He noted that in most African markets, this increase of refining production options was not there.

According to him, Nigeria is one of the very few countries in subSaharan Africa that might have that opportunity. He stated that to some extent, Nigeria is lucky.

He said: ”The first thing is you can use your strategic stocks, but you can only use your strategic stocks if you have strategic stocks. So the countries that have strategic stocks can use their stocks in case of short-term disruptions, but if you don’t have any, you cannot use them.

“Now, if you look at the IEA country, which is the International Energy Agency, all the members must have a coverage of 90 days of imports for crude and fuel. Some of them are much more, but this is mandatory for IEA members.

Unfortunately, many countries in our region do not have strategic stocks, not only from the government side. They are stocks, but not as much as the 90 days. “If the oil shock scenario continues, we might see an increase in supply costs, leading to unaffordable prices for the people, and that will have social political consequences.

We will have the need to diversify supply sources away from the Middle East. So we will have more reliance on Singapore, India, Nigeria than it has been covered, notably for jet and diesel. “We might see some rise in Russian imports, particularly in West Africa. We might have some physical shortages, a rationing of fuel.

That might have some social political consequences, particularly for long-locked markets that again are more exposed. We might have a rise in black market sales. Particularly, we might have a rise in smuggling if some countries are subsidizing, and the neighbors are not.

We will certainly see demand distractions if prices remain at a high level, because you have a demand, a price demand elasticity. We might see delays in subsidy-phaser schemes that a number of countries were planning on implementing, such as Ethiopia or Angola.

“We might also see a reintroduction of subsidies. We might see a drop in tourism. Importantly, we might see higher fertilizer costs, which is very critical for a number of countries. The Middle East was and still is a major source of fertilizer supply.

So that will impact all the agriculture sector. That is critical for the continent. We might also see, because of higher oil prices, foreign shortages, all with social political consequences.

Last Line

“There might be some upside, though, for African exporters of LNG. Nigeria is one of them. And African oil product exporters, and Nigeria is also one of them.

There might be an upside, as well, for bunkering ups, such as short of Namibia, Mauritius, Mozambique, and Togo, (because of the routing of the trades away from the reds here, around the Cape of Good Hope,” Drochon said.