M’East Crisis: New Iran Supreme Leader Speaks, Vows To Keep Strait Of Hormuz Closed Until…

Almost two weeks after being named as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed that the vital Strait of Hormuz would remain shut in order to put “pressure on our enemies” – an obvious reference to the US and Israel, which both launched a bombing attack on the nation two weeks ago.

This is the first public statement attributed to Mojtaba, who replaced his father Ayatollah Khamenei, who was killed on the opening day of the US/Israeli operation. Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since succeeding his father, called for unity amongst the people and also said that Iran’s neighbours are being targeted due to US bases.

On the day he made the Hormuz threat, at least three more cargo ships were attacked in the Gulf, further sending oil prices once again over $100 as marketers worry about what will happen to shipping in the vital strait. An announcement that dozens of countries had agreed to release a record amount of oil from their emergency reserves did little to move the price down, with reports from recent days of a possible stockpile release having already tempered the rise a bit.

The crisis has prompted the International Energy Agency (IEA) to say the world is facing the “largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.” This is as President Donald Trump downplayed soaring oil prices, arguing the US benefits from high energy costs. Trump’s Energy Secretary said the US Navy is not yet ready to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz despite the President assuring the world that they would ensure a steady supply of oil.

Meanwhile, Qatar said it had intercepted a number of projectiles launched from Iran, while Bahrain confirmed that a number of its oil facilities had been attacked with the giant Muharraq depot engulfed in flames. And the effects of the Middle East crisis is being felt far away with more than 14, 000 businesses in South Korea facing closure due to their inability to procure raw materials from the region.

Most of the affected firms rely on urea with most of their supplies coming from the Middle East. The same commodity is also giving farmers in Australia sleepless nights as they have seen the price of urea jump more than 20 per cent which has consequently had an impact on the price of fertilizers.

In another development, the Thai Foreign Ministry has demanded an apology from Iran after a Thai registered ship was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz yesterday. Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said more than three million people have been displaced in Iran by the fighting. Finally, the Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has threatened to take Lebanese territory if Hezbollah continues attacks on his nation.