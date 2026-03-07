M’East Crisis: Like Iran, Like Iraq?

Exactly a week ago, a stunned world woke to the news that the United States and Israel had launched coordinated air strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran – a culmination of the hostilities that have been building up over the years between the three nations.

Ironically, until the Islamic revolution of 1979 that had deposed Mohammad Reza Pahlavi as Shah, Iran had been a key ally to America in a region dominated by theocratic Muslim rulers.

Perhaps because Reza Pahlavi, who had replaced his father, Reza Shah on September 16, 1941, had attended top schools abroad, including the Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland and the University of Southern California, he was open minded to modernising his country which was sweet music to the West, especially the US and Britain.

In 1963, Mohammad Reza Shah introduced the ‘White Revolution’, a series of reforms aimed at transforming Iran into a global power and modernising the nation by nationalising key industries and redistributing land.

The Shah initiated major investments in infrastructure, subsidies and land grants for peasant populations, profit sharing for industrial workers, construction of nuclear facilities, nationalisation of Iran’s natural resources and literacy programmes which were considered some of the most effective in the world.

During his 37-year-long rule, Iran spent billions of dollars on industry, education, health and the military. Between 1950 and 1979, real GDP per capita nearly tripled from about $2, 700 to about $7, 700. By 1977, the Shah’s focus on defence spending to end foreign powers’ intervention in the country had culminated in the Iranian military standing as the world’s fifth-strongest armed force.

The Shah was so liked that he visited the US on a number of occasions with three American Presidents, Franklin D. Roosevelt (1943 and 1959), Richard Nixon (1972) Jimmy Carter (1977) even visiting the Persian nation. Incidentally, when he was briefly deposed in August 1953 it was America’s top intelligence agency, the CIA and the British (MI6), known as Operation Ajax and Operation Boot to the respective agencies, which ensured his return making him ever grateful to them and rewarded them with lucrative oil contracts.

Unfortunately, by the late 70s his authoritarian rule had alienated many of his people and political unrest spread across the country.

The January 1979, Guadeloupe Conference saw his Western allies saying that there was no feasible way to save the Iranian monarchy from being overthrown.

The Shah ultimately left Iran on exile soon after, allegedly saying he would rather leave the country than fire on his own people in order to remain in power.

Unwittingly, his departure was to kickstart the chain of events that ultimately ended in Saturday’s action after the Shah’s long reign was replaced by a hard-line Islamic government lead by Ayatollah Khomeini, who ironically had himself been forced into exile in France by the ousted king.

Under the Ayatollah, out went the cosy relationship with the West to be replaced by outright hostility – especially with the US after Iranian students stormed and occupied the American embassy in Teheran holding 52 staffers hostage for 444 days.

Under the Ayatollah, Iran also adopted a stronger anti-Israeli stance and backed all those who were opposed to allowing the Jewish state exist as a nation. Knowing it could not take on the state of Israel head on, it adopted a policy of sponsoring a number of militant proxies including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, Shi’ite militias in Syria and the Houthis in Yemen all with one thing in mind – continuing to harass the Jewish state and her citizens and interests around the world.

On January 29, 2002 during his State of the Union address, US President George W. Bush named Iran as part of the “axis of evil” along with Iraq, and North Korea. However, in spite of this, the 43rd US President stopped short of carrying out direct attacks on the Islamic state unlike what he did with Iraq under the pretence that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction!

Although this was later found out to be untrue, Bush and his main backer then, Britain’s Tony Blair, were never held accountable for the more than 4, 000 American servicemen and 4, 900 other Allied coalition troops who lost their lives and the thousands of Iraqis also killed as well as the billions in damages inflicted on the nation.

Incidentally, this appears to have been the playbook also adopted by Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu in the latest foray into another Middle East nation with their insistence that Iran plans to build a nuclear weapon and they needed to step in to prevent this! In a video on Truth Social announcing a “major” attack on Iran, Trump said the main US objective was “to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

Those threats, he said, included Iran’s nuclear programme, which the White House claimed to have “totally” obliterated when the US briefly joined Israel’s war against Iran in June last year.

Speaking further, Trump accused Iran of rejecting “every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions,” and said the US “can’t take it anymore.”

He said it has “always” been US policy that “this terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon,” without providing evidence that Iran was any closer to obtaining one! On his part Netanyahu told Fox News that an attack against Iran was urgently needed because Tehran was building new underground sites to shield its missile and nuclear programmes from attacks.

“They started building new sites, new places, underground bunkers that would make their ballistic missile programme and their atomic bomb programme immune within months. If no action was taken now, no action could be taken in the future,” he said.

Incidentally, he has been saying this for years with his “red line” speech at the UN, 14 years ago it is still being remembered.

This is, however, contrary to the claims made last year by Netanyahu and US President, Donald Trump. The Israeli leader had said that Israel had “achieved a historic victory” over Iran that would “abide for generations” and Trump claimed that the Iranian nuclear programme had been totally “obliterated”.

In spite of these claims from the leaders of the US and Israel, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has repeatedly said that while Iran has an “ambitious” nuclear programme, it doesn’t have a programme to build nuclear weapons!

Before him there was Hans Blix, a Swedish diplomat who served as the chief United Nations weapons inspector in Iraq from 2000 to 2003, and despite repeatedly insisting there was no evidence Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction (WMD), Bush and Blair still led the invasion of the Arab nation.

I strongly believe that both Washington and Jerusalem decided to attack Iran as a way of getting another “irritant” out of the way just like the West did to Saddam and the US Venezuela, when it ‘seized’ its President, Nicolas Maduro on January 3, to confirm my piece titled: “Venezuela: The return of ‘might is right’” published on January 10, 2026!