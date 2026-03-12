M’East Crisis: Iran Dares Trump, Tells World To Get Ready For $200/barrel Crude Oil

Beleaguered Iran yesterday sent a dire warning to the world saying it was ready to push crude oil prices to $200 a barrel and backed up this threat with its forces attacking merchant ships yesterday in the blockaded Gulf.

The attack took place despite President Donald Trump threatening ‘death, fire and fury’ on the Persian nation if it tried to cripple shipping in the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 25% of seaborne oil trade passes through. Iran also fired at Israel and targets across the Middle East yesterday, demonstrating it can still fight back despite what the Pentagon has described as the most intense US-Israeli strikes yet.

Oil prices that shot up earlier this week have eased and stock markets have rebounded, with investors betting for now that the US President will find a quick way to end the war he began alongside Israel nearly two weeks ago. Trump, who has repeatedly tried to reassure markets this week that the campaign will end soon, told Axios in a telephone interview that there was “practically nothing left” to target in Iran. “Little this and that… Any time I want it to end, it will end,” Trump said during a brief phone interview.

But so far there has been no let-up on the ground, or any sign that ships can safely sail through the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of the world’s oil has been blockaded behind a narrow channel along the Iranian coast in the worst disruption to energy supplies since the oil shocks of the 1970s. “Get ready for oil to be $200 a barrel, because the oil price depends on regional security, which you have destabilised,” Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran’s military command, said in comments addressed to the United States.

Oil prices, which shot up briefly to nearly $120 a barrel on Monday, have since settled around $90, suggesting investors are betting on a swift end to the war and reopening of the strait. Iranian officials made clear yesterday they intended to impose a prolonged economic shock as the war carries on. After offices of a bank in Tehran were hit overnight, Zolfaqari also said Iran would respond with attacks on banks that do business with the United States or Israel.

People across the Middle East should stay 1,000 metres from banks, he added. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said their forces had fired on two ships in the Gulf that had disobeyed their orders. One, a Thai-flagged bulk carrier, was set ablaze, forcing the evacuation of crew, with three people reported missing and believed trapped in the engine room. Reuters could not verify the second incident described by the Guards involving what they described as a Liberian-flagged ship.

But two other ships, a Japanese-flagged container ship and a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier, were reported to have sustained damage from projectiles. The strikes raised the number of merchant ships that have been hit since the war began to 14. However, in an effort to mitigate possible effects members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed on March 11 to release 400 million barrels of oil from reserves. This is the largest withdrawal on record as governments attempt to mitigate the spike in global energy prices.

With global crude demand totalling approximately 100 million barrels per day, the latest supply injection is expected to be enough to cover about four days of consumption. Oil prices pared some of their gains following the announcement. A barrel of West Texas Intermediate—the U.S. benchmark for oil prices—rose more than 2 per cent in the middle of the trading week to above $85 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent, the global benchmark, jumped 3 per cent to around $90 per barrel in overseas markets. Iranian official says Mojtaba Khamenei slightly wounded In the latest public display of defiance, huge crowds of Iranians took to the streets yesterday for funerals for top commanders killed in airstrikes. They carried caskets and brandished flags and portraits of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son and successor, Mojtaba.

An Iranian official told Reuters that Mojtaba Khamenei had been lightly wounded early in the war, when airstrikes killed his father, mother, wife and a son. He has not appeared in public or issued any direct message since the war began. The Iranian military said on Tuesday it had launched missiles at targets including a US base in northern Iraq, the US naval headquarters for the Middle East in Bahrain, and at targets in central Israel.

Explosions rang out in Bahrain, while in Dubai four people were wounded by two drones that crashed near the airport. In Tehran, residents said they were growing accustomed to nightly airstrikes that have sent hundreds of thousands of people fleeing to the countryside and contaminated the city with black rain from oil smoke.

“There were bombings last night but I did not get scared like before. Life goes on,” Farshid, 52, told Reuters by phone. ‘No time limit’, says Israel US and Israeli officials say their aim is to end Iran’s ability to project force beyond its borders and destroy its nuclear programme, though they have also invited Iranians to topple the country’s clerical rulers. Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said yesterday the operation “will continue without any time limit, as long as required, until we achieve all objectives and win the campaign”.

But the longer the war goes on, the greater the risk to the global economy, and if it ends with Iran’s system of clerical rule surviving, Tehran is certain to declare victory. Iran’s police chief, Ahmadreza Radan, said yesterday anyone taking to the streets would be treated “as an enemy, not a protester. All our security forces have their fingers on the trigger”. More than 1,300 Iranian civilians have been killed since the US. and Israeli airstrikes began on February 28, according to Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani.

Scores have also been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Iranian strikes on Israel have killed at least 11 people and two Israeli soldiers have died in Lebanon. Washington says seven US soldiers have been killed and around 140 have been wounded. Meanwhile, two drones fell near Dubai’s main airport and Bahrain evacuated some planes yesterday, as attacks on infrastructure across the Gulf continued to disrupt air traffic, hampering efforts to restore flights as the war on Iran entered a 12th day.

The US-Israel war against Iran has led to tens of thousands of flight cancellations, re-routings and schedule changes worldwide, shutting much of the Middle East’s airspace – including Qatar’s – due to missile and drone threats. That has plunged aviation into its worst crisis since the pandemic, as Dubai International Airport (DXB), the busiest hub for global passengers, and other regional airports are critical transit points for long-haul travel.

The conflict has also disrupted a key oil export corridor, leading to a spike in jet fuel prices, pushing fares higher on some routes and deepening concern about a broader hit to travel demand. Time-sensitive air cargo was also heavily affected. Highlighting the ripple effects of the conflict beyond the Middle East, the government in Vietnam warned yesterday that domestic airlines may be at risk of fuel shortages as soon as next month.