M’East Crisis: Iran Attacks US Bases In Qatar, Iraq

Share

The tension in the Middle East moved closer to becoming a full blown war yesterday after Iran launched missiles at US airbases in Qatar and Iraq in response to strikes on its nuclear sites on Saturday.

Qatar confirmed the attack on the US-run Al Udeid base, calling it a “flagrant violation” and says it reserves the right to respond directly. The country temporarily closed its airspace and US and UK citizens were advised to shelter in place.

Majed al-Ansari, official spokes person for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on X: “We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations charter.” He said Qatar’s air defence systems “successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles” and the base had been evacuated earlier.

He added: “All necessary steps were taken to ensure the safety of personnel at the base, including Qatari Armed Forces members, friendly forces, and others. “We confirm that no injuries or human casualties resulted from the attack.” The spokesperson said Qatar reserves the right to respond “in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression”.

Commenting on its action, Iran said its missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on Iranian nuclear sites this weekend, signalling Iran’s likely desire to de-escalate. It also said it targeted the base because it was outside of populated areas. On its part, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in a statement said:

“The base targeted by Iran’s powerful forces was also a significant distance from urban facilities and residential areas in Qatar.” It added: “This action posed no danger to our friendly and brotherly nation of Qatar and its honourable people. The Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to preserving and continuing its warm and historic relations with Qatar.”

Following the attack, President Donald Trump promptly summoned a National Security Council meeting, after the White House earlier said he was “simply raising a question” in floating the idea of regime change in Iran. According to reports, Gen. Dan Caine – the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – and Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, were also present in the White House Situation Room where the meeting was held.

These two men are the highest civilian and military leaders in the US defence establishment and report to President Trump as Commander-in-Chief of the military. In May Trump had visited the Qatar base as part of his trip to the region. During a speech, he told service personnel:

“As president, my priority is to end conflicts, not start them. But I will never hesitate to wield American power, if it’s necessary, to defend the United States of America or our partners.” Incidentally after carrying out the attack on Iran’s three nuclear sites, Trump warned the Islamic state not to respond if they wanted to avoid a harsher response from the US.

While the White House meeting was being held Israel announced it was targeting Tehran with “unprecedented force”, including attacks on “access routes” to the Fordo nuclear site and Evin prison. In its response to the Iranian assault the Pentagon confirmed that Al Udeid was attacked by short- and medium-range ballistic missiles.

A defence official noted that there are so far no reports of US casualties from the attack. The official said that defence officials are still monitoring the situation and “will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Saudi Arabia yesterday condemned “in the strongest terms” Iran’s attack against a US military base in Qatar. The kingdom’s Foreign Ministry described the action as a violation of international law and said it affirmed its “full support” for Qatar.

Share