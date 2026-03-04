M’East Crisis: Fuel Pump Price Rises To N991 In Lagos, N995 In FCT

Oil hits $85.12 per barrel

Fuel pump prices have skyrocketed to N991 in some parts of Lagos and N995 in some areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, investigations by New Telegraph yesterday revealed.

The development was sequel to the hiking of fuel gantry price by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals by N101, from N774 to N875 per litre in apparent response to the rising global oil prices as a result of the strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran and the retaliation.

Investigation in Lagos showed that in Lagos in such areas as Ikorodu, Ojota, Yaba, Ojuelebe, Mushin, Festac, Oshodi, Airport Road, Bariga, Shomolu, Ikeja, Agege, Lekki, Victoria Island, Obalende, Okokomaiko, Iyana-Ipaja, Berger, Ogudu, filling stations had different prices.

But they ranged between N934 to N991 from the previous N820 to N835. In Abuja the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and other stations adjusted their fuel pump prices.

It was observed that NNPC Ltd outlets in Kubwa Expressway, Gwarimpa, Wuse Zone 6, Wuse Zone 1 and other major locations sold fuel, at N960 per litre, up from about N875 per litre.

Other independent and private marketers in the FCT also adjusted their pumps in line with market conditions, with Empire and Ranoil filling stations reporting prices between N960 and N980 per litre.

Also, Mobil, Sharon, AA Rano, and Eterna filling stations in the FCT sold fuel at prices largely between N950 and N995 per litre. Transporters in Lagos and FCT consequently increased their fares as many commuters decried the development.

Meanwhile, crude oil benchmarks rose about seven per cent soaring for a third session as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran widens, disrupting fuel shipments and heightening fears of further disruption to Middle East oil and gas supply.

According to Reuters, Brent crude futures rose by $5.70, or seven per cent, at $83.44 a barrel after touching their highest since July 2024 at $85.12. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained $5.03, or seven per cent, to $76.26 after hitting its highest since June at $77.58.