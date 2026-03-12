M’East Crisis: FG Won’t Regulate Fuel Price In Nigeria – Edun

Following the continued escalation of the ongoing tension in the Middle East, which has so far affected the global oil markets, the Federal Government of Nigeria has insisted that it will not intervene to regulate petrol prices.

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, made this remark on Wednesday, while speaking on Channel Television’s Politics Today.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government plans to introduce other initiatives to cushion the impact of the war involving the United States (US), Israel, and Iran.

He said in response to the global developments, President Bola Tinubu already announced the provision of 100,000 additional compressed natural gas (CNG) conversion kits to help vehicles switch to CNG fuel, which costs about 25 to 30 per cent of the price of petrol.

Edun revealed that the Nigerian Government would pursue similar initiatives “rather than interfering with an orderly market pricing”.

“When there is market failure, the regulator steps in. But in terms of balancing pricing, what we are looking to do is to manage the disruption, and we don’t know how permanent or temporary it is.

“But in the meantime, rather than reverting back and taking backward steps, we’ll look at every other measure that we have that can help the cost of living of Nigerians.”