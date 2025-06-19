M’East Crisis: FG Plans Emergency Evacuation Of Nigerians From Israel, Iran

Share

Following escalation of the crisis between the State of Israel and Islamic Republic of Iran, the Federal Government has said it is on the verge of finalising arrangements for the emergency evacuation of Nigerians stranded in both countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has therefore charged all affected Nigerian citizens to abide by necessary security protocols and contact the nearest Nigerian Embassy or Mission for registration and further instructions.

In a message released Tuesday night, the Foreign Ministry commended the efforts put in place by Nigerian Missions in Tel Aviv, Israel and Tehran, Iran for their dedication and commitment to reaching out to the Nigerian community in these difficult times.

The message, signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said that further updates will be provided through official channels as operations progress.

According to the statement, Nigeria stands firm in its support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and reaffirms its longstanding commitment to regional and global peace and stability

“We wish to assure the general public that the Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed to the safety and welfare of all its citizens, both at home and abroad, and is working in close coordination with relevant international partners and local authorities to ensure the timely and secure evacuation of Nigerians in affected areas.

“In the same vein, the Government of Nigeria reiterates its call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and urges all parties involved to embrace dialogue, respect international humanitarian law and prioritise the protection of civilians,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has reiterated its support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and reaffirms its longstanding commitment to regional and global peace and stability.

And in a related development, the European Union (EU) has helped evacuate about 400 of its citizens out of Israel via Jordan and Egypt as part of its efforts to coordinate emergency response to the conflict within the 27 nations of the bloc.

“Up till now, we have an estimate that over 400 EU citizens were repatriated via this civil protection mechanism of the EU,” said Eva Hrncirova in Brussels yesterday.

She said the EU was fielding requests by Slovakia, Lithuania, Greece and Poland for assistance in evacuating from the Middle East. On its part, Greece confirmed that 147 of its nationals were evacuated from the Egyptian tourist resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh yesterday on two military planes by the EU.

Share