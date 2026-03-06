M’East Crisis: Dangote Refinery Hikes Fuel Gantry Price To N995

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals on Friday again increased its fuel gantry price to N995 per litre.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the refinery on Monday hiked its gantry or ex-depot price for fuel/petrol (Premium Motor Spirit) by N101, from N774 to N875 per litre.

The current gantry price is an increase of N120 per litre, from the last gantry price of N875 per litre to the current N995 per litre. It is also a 221% increase from N774 per litre before the Middle East crisis.

Group Chief Branding and Communications, Dangote Group, Mr Anthony Chiejina, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, neither confirmed nor denied the new price hike.

He, however, drew attention to the current hike in the price of global crude oil, the increase in global insurance and transportation, as well as other challenges associated with the strikes from the United States and Israel against Iran and the retaliations.

Meanwhile, Checks on petroleumprice.ng, confirmed that the new gantry price had already been updated on the portal.

In a related development, fuel landing cost has hit N910.66 as of Thursday, according to the Competency Centre Energy bulletin of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) published on Friday.