M’East Crisis: Business Environment Becoming Challenging For Manufacturers—CPPE

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, has disclosed that the February 2026 Consumer Price Index (CPI) report presents a cautiously optimistic picture, insisting that the underlying inflation reality remains concerning for Nigerians.

Dr Yusuf stated this in his speech on February inflation fragile disinflation amid escalating energy shocks. He said that the February CPI report signals some progress in the fight against inflation.

The CPPE boss noted that current geopolitical energy shock posed a significant risk to Nigeria’s inflation outlook, with the potential to reverse recent gains and deepen pressures on households and businesses.

Specifically, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had announced that the headline inflation eased marginally to 15.06 per cent year-on-year, down from 15.10 per cent in January and significantly lower than 26.27 per cent a year earlier.

According to him, this reflects a continuing disinflation trend supported by base effects, monetary tightening and stabilization in macroeconomic conditions.

However, he added that this improvement was fragile and did not signal a decisive turnaround in price dynamics. Dr. Yusuf stated: “The underlying inflation reality remains concerning. On a month-on-month basis, inflation accelerated to 2.01 per cent per cent while food inflation surged to 4.69 per cent, reversing the moderation recorded previously.”

While speaking on the persistent cost-of-living and business pressures, the CPPE boss said: “Food, transport and energy costs continue to rise at a pace that erodes purchasing power. Real incomes remain under severe strain, particularly for vulnerable and urban households.

“Disinflation, in this context, simply means a slower increase in prices—not a reduction in the cost of living. “For businesses, especially SMEs, the operating environment remains extremely challenging. Energy, logistics and raw material costs are elevated, while weak consumer demand limits pricing flexibility.

“The result is a tightening squeeze on margins, declining profitability and rising business vulnerability, particularly in consumer-facing sectors.” He pointed out that the most immediate threat to the inflation outlook was the escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

To him, the conflict has already triggered a surge in crude oil prices above $100 per barrel, amid disruptions to energy infrastructure and heightened risks to global supply routes, including the Strait of Hormuz. “For Nigeria, the transmission channels are direct and profound.

Rising global oil prices are already feeding into: Higher petrol and diesel prices. Increased transportation and logistics costs. Rising production costs across sectors. Renewed exchange rate pressures. Escalating food prices driven by input and distribution costs.

There is therefore a high likelihood that the current disinflation trend could be reversed if these external pressures persist. “While headline inflation is moderating, underlying price pressures remain strong, and the external environment is becoming increasingly adverse,” Dr. Yusuf added.

Speaking further, he said: “Nigeria’s exposure to energy-driven inflation is intensified by structural weaknesses in the domestic economy. The heavy reliance on petrol and diesel for power generation, due to unreliable electricity supply, creates a strong and immediate pass-through from global oil prices to domestic inflation.

“Estimates indicate that unreliable electricity imposes annual economic losses of between N7 trillion and N10 trillion, while spending on generators exceeds N3.7 trillion annually.

“This structural dependence means that energy price shocks quickly translate into higher production costs, transport costs and general price levels across the economy.