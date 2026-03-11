M’East Crisis: Block Hormuz, Face Death, Fire And Fury –Trump Warns Iran

As the Middle East crisis enters Day 12 today, President Donald Trump has threatened to bring ‘death, fire and fury’ to Iran should the Islamic Republic try to disrupt commercial movement of ships in the vital Strait of Hormuz. Iran, which has been under sustained aerial bombardment from the US and Israel since March 1, has vowed to block the strait through which roughly 20% of the world’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 25% of seaborne oil trade passes through should the attacks continue.

The US President issued the warning Monday night in a post on his own social media platform, Truth Social, in reaction to threats from Iran to cut off oil supplies. “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!

This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated,” he wrote. But Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has responded to Trump’s comments vowing that Tehran will not allow “one litre of oil” to be exported from the region if the US and Israeli attacks continue, according to Reuters. However, when asked at a press briefing yesterday whether the military is open to escorting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, Chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Dan Caine, said he is “looking at a range of options to set the military conditions to be able to do that”, including looking at risk factors and resources required to do it.

Meanwhile, Teheran, Iran’s capital, suffered some of its heaviest bombing from the US and Israel on Monday night into the early hours of yesterday plunging many parts of the city of 8.7 million inhabitants into darkness. But in spite of the relentless bombing, which Gen Caine said has ensured ballistic missile attacks continue to trend downwards, 90% from where they started, and one-way attack drones have decreased 83% since the beginning of the operation, Iran yesterday still launched attacks on Israel, Qatar and the UAE and other places.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said its defensive systems were operating to intercept them, and that a warning message has been sent to those in affected areas. On its part, the UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defences are “currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran”. It asked those nearby to “adhere to the safety and security instructions”.

And in Bahrain a 29-year-old woman was killed and eight others injured when an Iranian missile hit a residential block. Meanwhile, the Qatar Ministry of Defence said its armed forces had intercepted a missile attack targeting the country. Earlier in a media briefing, the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed Al‑Ansari, stated that no country in the world, including Iran, has the right to infringe on Qatar’s sovereignty and warned the Islamic Republic to stop the attacks or risk plunging the whole region into crisis.

The Qataris said they had been warning about this crisis since 2023 with nothing concrete done to avoid it and added that Iranian attacks on the Gulf states were hindering negotiation talks to de-escalate the crisis. The nation, which played a major role in ending the Israel/Gaza war last year, also insisted that the current crisis in the region can only be resolved by negotiations and diplomacy and not war.

Iran sustains attacks The United Arab Emirates reported two more deaths as nine drones struck the country, while nearly three dozen other drones and missiles were intercepted. Firefighters battled a blaze in the industrial city of Ruwais — home to petrochemical plants — after an Iranian drone strike, officials said. No injuries were reported there.

Iranian attacks on the wealthy Gulf country — home to the business and travel hub of Dubai — have killed six people and wounded 122 others since the U.S. and Israel launched a surprise bombardment of Iran on February 28. In Bahrain, authorities said an Iranian attack hit a residential building in the capital, Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and wounding eight people.

Bahrain’s Defence Ministry said it has intercepted over 100 ballistic missiles and 175 drones since the war began. Sirens also sounded in Jerusalem, and sounds of explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv as Israel’s air defences worked to intercept barrages from Iran. Hezbollah, which began firing on Israel after the start of the war, launched missiles into Israel.

The Pentagon separately said yesterday that about 140 US service members have been wounded since the start of the war. It said the “vast majority” of the injuries were minor, with 108 service members having already returned to duty. Eight US service members have been “severely injured,” and seven have been killed. And Iran’s leaders have remained defiant after days of heavy strikes targeting the country’s leadership, military, ballistic missiles and disputed nuclear programme.

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said on X that Iran was “definitely not looking for a ceasefire.” Meanwhile, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) more than 80, 000 Lebanese have crossed into Syria to escape Israeli attacks since March 2. And the Middle East crisis has forced Egypt to hike the price of fuel and cut government spending.

The government raised fuel prices yesterday, with petrol grades climbing by EGP 3 (about N80.50) per litre, bringing 95-octane to EGP 24 (N644.04), 92-octane to EGP 22.25 (N597.08), and 80-octane to EGP 20.75 (N556.83). Diesel also rose by EGP 3, from EGP 17.5 (N469.61) to EGP 20.5 (N550.12) per litre, while natural gas for vehicles jumped from EGP 10 (N268.35) to EGP 13 (N348.85) per cubic metre.

Cooking gas cylinders also increased, with households now paying EGP 275 (N7379.61) for a 12.5 kg cylinder instead of EGP 225 (N6037.86), and EGP 550 (N14759.22) for the 25 kg size instead of EGP 450 (N12075.73). But acutely aware of the effect on the people, Supply Minister Sherif Farouk said yesterday that the price of subsidised bread will remain unchanged at 20 piasters per loaf, despite a recent hike in fuel prices.

In a statement, Farouk explained that the state will absorb an estimated EGP 1.6 billion annually, approximately EGP 134 million per month, to keep the bread subsidy intact. “The state will bear the additional production costs resulting from higher diesel prices for bakeries that rely on the fuel,” the minister said. Farouk also assured citizens that prices of all goods distributed through ration cards at supply outlets and consumer complexes would remain at their current levels.

The minister also directed inspection teams to monitor bakeries, markets, and food outlets for vendors using the fuel hike as a pretext to price gouge. He warned that strict legal action will be taken against violators and pledged continued daily market monitoring nationwide to ensure price stability, according to the statement.