M’East Conflict, Others May Reverse Inflation Deceleration, LCCI Warns

Following the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) announced by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showing a deceleration in Nigeria’s headline inflation rate to 15.06 per cent in February 2026 from 15.10 per cent in January 2026, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called for cautious optimism amongst businesses and households, warning that several emerging domestic and global risks could reverse the deceleration gains recorded in recent months.

Specifically, the LCCI emphasized that the rising geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict in the Middle East could trigger volatility in global energy markets, potentially increasing fuel, transportation, and logistics costs. Ironically, many Nigerian businesses and households are already experiencing these multiplier effects amidst the US-Israel Iran war.

The Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dr. Chinyere Almona, who stated this in Lagos, said Nigeria had an opportunity to partially insulate itself from volatile oil prices in international markets by expanding local refining capacity and boosting crude supply to local refineries to meet local needs.

Dr. Almona explained that “the latest Consumer Price Index, showing a deceleration in Nigeria’s headline inflation rate to 15.06 per cent in February 2026 from 15.10 per cent in January 2026, was a positive development.

“This marginal decline, alongside the significant drop from 26.27 per cent recorded in February 2025, reflects a gradual easing of inflationary pressures in the economy.

“However, the chamber notes that underlying inflation risks remain significant. The month-onmonth inflation rate rose to 2.01 per cent in February, after contracting in January, indicating that price pressures remain persistent.

“In addition, food prices remain the major driver of inflation, reflecting structural challenges in Nigeria’s food supply chain, high logistics costs, and production constraints.

“From the perspective of the organized private sector, the slight moderation in inflation offers cautious optimism for businesses and households, as high inflation has significantly eroded purchasing power, increased production costs, and weakened consumer demand across several sectors.”

She continued: “Nevertheless, the chamber warns that several emerging domestic and global risks could reverse the deceleration gains we have recorded in recent months.

“Rising geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict in the Middle East could trigger volatility in global energy markets, potentially increasing fuel, transportation, and logistics costs.

“Nigeria has an opportunity to partially insulate itself from volatile oil prices in international markets by expanding local refining capacity and boosting crude supply to local refineries to meet local needs.”

According to her, “with the risk of exchange-rate volatility amid disruptions to global supply chains, renewed pressure in the foreign exchange market could increase the cost of imported raw materials, machinery, pharmaceuticals, and food items, thereby pushing up production and consumer prices.

In addition, insecurity in food-producing regions, Climate-related disruptions, and high transportation costs continue to threaten food supply and price stability.” She pointed out that “the chamber, therefore, emphasizes that deliberate policy actions are required to sustain the current inflation moderation.

The government should prioritize exchangerate stability by improving foreign exchange liquidity and boosting non-oil export earnings.

“Strengthening food security through improved agricultural productivity, addressing insecurity in farming communities, and investing in storage and logistics infrastructure will also help moderate food prices.”

Furthermore, she stated accelerated reforms in the power and energy sectors are critical to lowering production costs for businesses. “Reliable electricity supply and improved energy infrastructure would significantly reduce cost pressures across manufac- turing, trade, and services,” Almona noted.