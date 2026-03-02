M’East Conflict: Expert Projects Mixed Implications For Nigerian Economy

The Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, has outlined the implications of the Iran- United States -Israeli conflict on the Nigerian economy.

Yusuf, via a statement yesterday in Lagos, noted that its effects would be both positive and adverse, depending on the duration of the conflict and the quality of domestic policy responses. He noted that the escalating conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel had injected a new wave of geopolitical risk into the global economy.

According to him, energy markets are the first transmission channel, with strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 per cent of global crude oil supply is transported daily.

He asserted that any disruption to this corridor would have immediate implications for global oil prices, shipping costs, insurance premiums, and supply chains. “There is also the output disruption effect, as Middle East countries are major oil producers.

“For Nigeria, an oil-dependent economy where crude accounts for over 85 per cent of export earnings and about half of government revenue, the implications are significant,” Yusuf said. The CPPE boss noted that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East historically triggered sharp increases in crude oil prices due to fears of supply disruptions.