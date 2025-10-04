Measles-Rubella Vaccination: UNICEF Targets 1.3m Children In Nasarawa

No fewer than 1.372 children in Nasarawa State are to benefit from the Integrated Measles-Rubella vaccine scheduled to commence on Monday, October 6, 2025.

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), which made this disclosure in a statement issued on Friday, said Measles is a contagious and deadly disease caused by the Measles virus.

According to the agency, the virus spreads easily when an infected person coughs and sneezes, while Rubella, also known as German Measles, is a contagious disease caused by the Rubella virus. It presents like a mild form of Measles.

The vaccination is expected to last 10 days, with two 2-day mop-up exercises between October 16 and 17, respectively.

A Health Specialist at UNICEF, Dr Luqman Ahmed, disclosed this at a Media Dialogue on Integrated Measles and the Vaccine Introduction & Polio Campaign in Lafia on Friday.

He said that UNICEF was fully prepared to ensure a hitch-free exercise, saying UNICEF supported the country with the procurement of the vaccine and moved it to all the states of the federation.

“Things are being moved to the Local Governments, and from local government to the take-up facilities, this is ongoing across the states. For Nassarawa State specifically, we are monitoring the movement of vaccines and other commodities down to the LGA and from the LGA to the take-up facilities.

“For decades, measles has been one of the leading killers of children under five. Rubella, though less well known, causes lifelong harm when it infects pregnant women and children.

“With the introduction of the Measles-Rubella vaccine, we now have an additional, powerful tool to stop both of these diseases and protect generations yet unborn,” Dr Ahmed said.

He said that measles-Rubella can be stopped with the strong commitment of Governments at both National and State levels, with strong support from UNICEF, WHO, Gavi, and partners.

According to him, “The MR vaccine is safe, paid for by the government, and available for all eligible children from 9 months to 14 years at no cost.”

The UNICEF Health specialist tasked journalists to use their various platforms to amplify the Integrated Measles-Rubella Vaccine Introduction & Polio Campaign and dispel myths and misconceptions about the vaccine.

‘Your platforms can build trust in science & public health. The stories we choose to share can make vaccination not just a medical necessity but an honourable parental duty and a community value proudly upheld.

“We urge you to mobilise parents, caregivers, and communities, so that immunisation days are seen not as routine, but as moments of protection and demonstration of care, not just against polio, but all routine immunisations, including measles, rubella, HPV, amongst others.

“Amplify accurate information—so that parents will know vaccines are safe, effective, paid for by the governments and provided at no additional charge,” he appealed.

Nasarawa State Health Educator, Mr Ishaya Amegwa, said that the Nasarawa state government has engaged all the critical stakeholders, from State House Assembly members down to the ward, Parents Teachers Association (PTA), religious leaders, and traditional rulers, ahead of the exercise.

He praised Governor Abdullahi Sule for publicly endorsing the measles-Rubella vaccine to be integrated into routine immunisation in the state.

“Governor Sule is the first governor to endorse the MR vaccine to be integrated into routine immunisation. After that, a lot of things have happened. Our parents and caregivers should please ensure that no child misses the vaccine,” Amegwa said

In his presentation on the role of the media in achieving Integrated Measles -Rubella Vaccine Introduction & Polio Campaign, a facilitator, Dr Kalu Idika, tasked journalists to prioritise health reports to educate and guide the public about issues of health in the era of misconception and disinformation.