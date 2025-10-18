Measles-Rubella: Kaduna Govt To Immunize Over 4.2m Children

In a bid to curb child mortality and prevent the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases, the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Board has launched an integrated measles and rubella vaccination campaign across the state.

The programme, which began on Saturday, October 18, is poised to immunise more than 4.2 million children across all 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Supported by UNICEF, the World Health Organisation (WHO), and other development partners, the campaign targets children aged between nine months and 14 years as part of efforts to tackle childhood killer diseases.

Speaking at the flag-off of the vaccination, the Director of Disease Control and Immunisation, Dr Hamza Ibrahim, said the campaign would help reduce the number of “zero-dose” children, those who have never received any form of vaccination, in the state.

He revealed that Kaduna accounts for about 10 per cent of the 100 local government areas nationwide battling the zero-dose challenge, with more than 4,000 unvaccinated children identified.

READ ALSO:

“Even though we are a large number, our progress so far is due to the dedication of community women and the support of development partners in reducing the number of zero-dose children,” Dr Ibrahim said.

“We are collaborating with security agencies, traditional leaders, and community stakeholders to ensure full access and coverage,” Isah stated.

The representative of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Elizabeth Hassan, assured that the measles-rubella (MR) vaccine is safe, effective, and approved by both NAFDAC and the WHO, noting that the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s goal of eliminating measles and rubella by 2030.

Health authorities have urged parents and guardians to bring all eligible children to vaccination centres and temporary posts across the state, emphasising that the vaccine is free of charge.

“With UNICEF, WHO, CHAN, CHI, and other partners supporting the state government, we are optimistic about reaching every eligible child,” he added.

Also speaking, the State Health Educator, Yusha’u Isah, said the integrated campaign would tackle several vaccine-preventable diseases, including measles, rubella, polio, and diphtheria.

“For now, we have ongoing transmission of diphtheria in more than 19 local governments, while all local governments have reported measles cases this year,” he said.

He explained that the campaign was designed to halt disease transmission and strengthen children’s immunity, adding that arrangements had been made to reach children in hard-to-reach and security-compromised areas, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

“We are collaborating with security agencies, traditional leaders, and community stakeholders to ensure full access and coverage,” Isah stated.

The representative of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Elizabeth Hassan, assured that the measles-rubella (MR) vaccine is safe, effective, and approved by both NAFDAC and the WHO, noting that the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s goal of eliminating measles and rubella by 2030.

Health authorities have urged parents and guardians to bring all eligible children to vaccination centres and temporary posts across the state, emphasising that the vaccine is free of charge.