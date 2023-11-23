Measles Deaths Have Nearly Doubled Globally

Measles deaths across the globe nearly doubled last year, according to new data released Friday by leading health agencies. The 43 per cent spike is attributed to a dramatic decrease in vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, immunisation levels dropped to their lowest in 15 years, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said in the report.

Last year alone, nearly 33 million children missed a vaccine dose, continuing the trend. “The increase in measles outbreaks and deaths is staggering, but unfortunately, not unexpected given the declining vaccination rates we’ve seen in the past few years,” John Vertefeuille, director of the CDC’s Global Immunisation Division, said in the statement. The highly contagious disease infected nine million children in 2022 – a 20 per cent increase from 2021 – killing 136,000 with epidemics raging in 14 more countries than the previous year.

Two doses of the measles vaccine work well to protect children in developing countries, yet immunisation rates are at about 66 per cent, “a rate that shows no recovery at all from the backsliding during the pandemic,” Vertefeuille added. Rising rates of measles and other diseases led WHO to launch an immunisation recovery plan in April that will amp up vaccination education programmes across the globe, especially in richer countries like the United Kingdom (UK).

The estimated number of measles deaths worldwide shot up after the Covid-19 pandemic, increasing more than 40 per cent between 2021 and 2022, according to WHO. According to CDC data, U.S. measles cases more than doubled between 2022 and 2021, increasing from 49 to 121 reports. So far, there have been 41 cases reported this year. From 2019 through 2020, in the thick of the pandemic, 1,287 cases were reported in 31 states.

That’s the largest number of cases since 1992, mostly among the unvaccinated and consistent with the global trend. The last reported measles-related death in the U.S. was in 2015 when a Washington resident, exposed to measles at a medical facility, developed a rash and later died of pneumonia. Before that, there had not been a death in 12 years as previously reported by USA TODAY.