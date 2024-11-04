Measles: 9m Children To Be Vaccinated In 5 Northern States – UNICEF

Share

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) at the weekend said no fewer than nine million children are expected to be vaccinated against polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases in five northern states of the country.

The states are Bauchi, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba and Plateau under the UNICEF Bauchi Field Office. Briefing newsmen during the exercise in Bauchi, Unicef Health Officer, Patrick Akor, said the oral polio vaccination is targeting 6, 815,691 children aged between 0 and 59 months.

While 3 million measles vaccinations would be given during the exercise. Akor said the integrated vaccination exercise campaign is targeting over nine million children, adding that the move was prompted by the inability of Nigeria to record the 95 per cent vaccination target coverage.

He explained that; “The last measles campaign conducted was in 2022; and that this has revealed that as a country, we didn’t meet our target coverage of 95 per cent and we know that measles remains a big threat to children,” he said.

The health officer added that measles and other childrelated diseases are responsible for mortality, blindness and some other life threatening conditions.

Akor said it is imperative that the governments, with the support of UNICEF and other UN agencies carry out the campaign to ensure that children, whether in remote areas and security-compromised areas, are protected from measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

