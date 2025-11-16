MDGIF To Build 500 CNG Refuelling Stations In Three Years

The Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) has concluded discussions with leading Chinese manufacturer, Endurance Group, to roll out 500 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refuelling stations across Nigeria within the next three years.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting in Abuja, MDGIF Executive Director, Mr. Oluwole Adama, said the discussions centred on establishing a government-backed Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to be driven by MDGIF, the Bank of Industry (BOI), Endurance Group, and Séquor Investment Partners.

He stated:

“The collaboration underscores the parties’ commitment to accelerating Nigeria’s transition to cleaner fuels by addressing infrastructure gaps across the country’s CNG value chain.

“Under this agreement, we will establish the Compressed Natural Gas Auto Mobility Infrastructure Company (CAM InfraCo), which will be responsible for deploying 500 integrated CNG refuelling stations, developing LCNG gas supply infrastructure, and providing CNG and LNG transportation trucks with truck-mounted cascades, forming a virtual pipeline across all states nationwide.”

Adama added that the initiative is expected to significantly reduce the long queues currently witnessed at existing CNG stations by increasing the number of refuelling points and improving supply reliability through enhanced logistics and distribution frameworks.

Senior Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties and Domestic Affairs, Mr. Oluwatoyin Subair, said the project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda of enhancing energy security by expanding the use of auto-CNG and reducing dependence on PMS and AGO, particularly in the transportation sector.

Subair noted that the initiative also supports the administration’s broader economic reforms aimed at expanding access to cleaner and more affordable energy solutions while creating new jobs across the domestic gas value chain.

Also speaking, the CEO of Endurance Group, Mr. Eric Lin, said the SPV aims to develop a nationwide ecosystem for CNG refuelling, maintenance, and logistics by leasing CNG-related equipment to approved operators and ensuring steady gas supply through a world-class virtual pipeline network.

According to Lin, CAM InfraCo’s leasing and logistics model is designed to build a commercially sustainable and resilient national CNG network.

He explained that the approach prioritizes delivering CNG from key mother stations into underserved northern routes and rapidly expanding southern markets, while leveraging existing hubs and planned infrastructure to support cost-effective and far-reaching market growth.