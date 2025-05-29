MDGIF Signs Pact With 10 Firms 

Share

In a bold move to position Nigeria at the forefront of global energy transition efforts, the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) has signed agreements with ten equity partners to accelerate the development of gas infrastructure across the country.

This follows an earlier partnership in 2024 with six gas promotion firms aimed at transforming Nigeria’s midstream gas value chain.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) and Chairman of MDGIF, Ekperikpe Ekpo, reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to unlocking the full potential of the country’s gas sector.

According to Ekpo, the MDGIF has become a key player in Nigeria’s energy landscape under the current administration. He noted that the “Decade of Gas” initiative is more than a policy—it is a national imperative to leverage Nigeria’s abundant natural gas reserves to drive industrial growth, energy security, and sustainable economic development.

“This signing ceremony reflects not only the alignment of national priorities with practical action but also our profound dedication to fostering growth, enhancing energy security, and building a resilient economy for future generations,” he said.

Ekpo added that within the first year of the Tinubu administration, MDGIF supported six companies operating in the midstream and downstream space. With the addition of ten more firms, the initiative has now touched all six geopolitical zones of the country, ensuring equitable development and access to gas resources.

He stated, “MDGIF was established to catalyze investment and bridge critical infrastructure gaps across Nigeria’s gas value chain. With the onboarding of these ten additional equity partners, we are injecting this vehicle with the fuel it needs—confidence, capital, and strategic collaboration.”

He emphasized that the selected firms were chosen based on both their technical and financial capacities, as well as their alignment with Nigeria’s strategic energy goals.

“The citizens of Nigeria are watching and relying on us to deliver. We must avoid business-as-usual approaches. The success of this fund will be judged not by the agreements we sign, but by the pipelines laid, facilities commissioned, jobs created, and energy delivered to millions,” Ekpo said.

He also highlighted the broader economic benefits of the initiative, saying the ripple effects would span agriculture, manufacturing, and digital innovation. “Each pipeline and facility inaugurated is a testament to our resolve and ingenuity,” he added.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of MDGIF, Mr. Oluwole Adama, expressed optimism about the partnerships, which he said would bring significant economic benefits to the nation.

He disclosed that each of the investment partnerships includes three key agreements:

The Joint Venture and Operating Agreement (JVOA) – to provide a framework for operational efficiency and risk mitigation; the Joint Venture Equity Agreement (JVEA) – to ensure fair profit sharing, effective governance, and equitable capital contribution; the Joint Venture Accounts Agreement (JVAA) – to outline financial management, oversight, and reporting provisions.

“These agreements are tailored to align with each project’s scope, implementation strategy, and funding mechanisms. This event goes beyond signing documents; it solidifies our commitment, fosters trust, and promotes transparency among stakeholders,” Adama said.

He revealed that following the issuance of offer letters, the MDGIF Governing Council approved ten projects, including:

Six gas processing plants to increase domestic supply of marketable natural gas, two of which will utilize flare gas as feedstock; three compressed natural gas (CNG) refueling stations to enhance the use of natural gas for mobility and industrial purposes, One bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage facility to reduce supply chain constraints.

“These projects are in line with MDGIF’s mandate to promote domestic gas consumption, encourage investment in gas infrastructure, and reduce or eliminate gas flaring through monetization,” he added.

Adama further noted that the partnerships would deliver benefits such as access to capital, risk-sharing, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

He also commended President Tinubu’s foresight and unwavering support for the reforms in the sector, stating that the outcomes were already evident in the liberalization of the refined fuels market, growing local refining capacity, increased gas monetization, enhanced energy security, and the influx of investments.

