MDCN Considering Suitability Of 47 Medical Students From Sudan –FG

Federal Government has opened up on why the 47 Nigerian medical students who fled Sudan in the heat of the war in that country are yet to be given the nod of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to sit for its examination.

The Chairman/ CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa who reacted to the development, stated that the MDCN was considering the suitability of the students based on the quality of education they received in Sudan was here they studied medicine.

She made this known on Sunday while reacting to enquiry on the subject from an online publication in Lagos.

According to the report, while responding to the enquiry in the early hours of Sunday: she said: “They (MDCN) assured that they will do everything they can without compromising the medical profession, which you know, deals with human lives.

“They had told us in the past that the issue was more about ensuring that those they register FULLY qualify to be registered, not about the circumstances surrounding them.”

