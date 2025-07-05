MDCAN Urges FG To Address NMA Demands Within 21-Day Ultimatum

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has called on the Federal Government to urgently address the demands of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) within the 21-day ultimatum it issued, warning that failure to act could lead to severe disruptions in healthcare services across the country.

This follows the rejection by the NMA of a circular issued by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), referenced SWC/S/04/S.218/III/646 and dated June 27, 2025, which addressed the review of allowances for medical and dental officers in the federal public service.

The NMA, led by its president, Prof. Bala Audu, described the circular as a breach of existing collective bargaining agreements and a potential threat to industrial harmony in the health sector.

In a statement issued in Jos, Plateau State, MDCAN expressed solidarity with the NMA and urged the Federal Government to act without delay.

The statement, signed by MDCAN President, Prof. Mohammad Aminu, and Secretary, Prof. Daiyabu Alhaji, called for the immediate withdrawal of the circular and the correction of consequential adjustments in line with agreements reached in 2001, 2009, and 2014.

MDCAN noted that the relativity between the CONMESS and CONHESS salary structures must be respected and reflected in professional allowances, especially in call duty allowances. It also emphasized the need for the Federal Government to settle outstanding arrears of 25 and 35 percent CONMESS, clinical duty, and accoutrement allowances owed to medical and dental practitioners.

The association called for the immediate payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and a review of the fund to reflect current economic realities. It demanded the release of a circular on clinical duty and other allowances for honorary consultants, as previously agreed in January 2024, as well as the implementation of the scarce skills allowance and the approval of specialist and excess duty allowances for doctors.

MDCAN further insisted on compliance with the 2021 collective bargaining agreement regarding hazard allowance, and the revised CONMESS for house officers. The association advocated for the universal implementation of CONMESS across all federal and state ministries, departments, agencies, and universities to curb internal brain drain.

The group also called for a reversal of the appointment of non-medical professionals as consultants in hospitals, stating that it poses risks to patient safety and compromises standards of care. It urged the government to provide comprehensive health insurance coverage for all medical and dental practitioners and to urgently constitute management boards for federal hospitals to enhance governance and operational efficiency in line with the relevant acts guiding federal tertiary institutions.

MDCAN called on the Federal Government to issue a circular implementing the reviewed retirement age for medical and dental practitioners and to introduce robust welfare and well-being packages, including comprehensive health and social support for healthcare workers.

The association warned that continued delays in addressing these issues could undermine the stability of the healthcare sector and urged the government to act swiftly to preserve industrial peace and ensure uninterrupted healthcare service delivery.