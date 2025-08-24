MDCAN Commends FG On Corrected CONMESS Circular

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has commended the Federal Government, through the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), for releasing a corrected Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) circular, describing the move as a significant step toward honoring agreements with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

MDCAN President, Prof. Mohammad Aminu, gave the commendation in a statement issued in Jos.

It will be recalled that MDCAN had, in July 2025, rejected the earlier circular dated June 27, 2025, describing it as “grossly inadequate” and a violation of previous collective bargaining agreements with the NMA.

Prof. Aminu said the revised circular upholds the principle of salary relativity in the health sector, which he described as “essential in recognizing the unique demands and specialized skills of medical and dental consultants and other doctors in public service.”

While welcoming the correction, MDCAN urged the government to urgently address other unresolved issues in the MoU with the NMA.

“The resolution of the CONMESS relativity is but one element of a broader agreement designed to tackle systemic challenges in Nigeria’s health sector,” the statement read. “Delays in implementing other resolutions are a major source of frustration and disillusionment among our members.”

Key outstanding issues include: Concluding due process to increase the retirement age for medical consultants from 60 to 70 years, and for other core healthcare workers from 60 to 65 years, as approved by President Bola Tinubu, payment of Clinical Duty Allowances and other entitlements for honorary consultants, full implementation of the approved new Hazard Allowance for doctors in colleges of medicine, immediate release of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), provision of adequate life insurance coverage for healthcare workers, implementation of policies to address brain drain and upgrade hospital infrastructure.

The association urged the Federal Government to demonstrate the same commitment shown in resolving the CONMESS circular towards fulfilling all other terms of the MoU, stressing that a holistic approach is crucial to restoring confidence, boosting morale, and sustaining Nigeria’s healthcare system.

MDCAN reaffirmed its commitment to constructive dialogue with the government to ensure full implementation of the agreements for the benefit of Nigerians.