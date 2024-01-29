MDCAN Calls For More Budgetary Allocation To Health Sector

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) on Sunday said the 5 per cent budgetary allocation to the health sector is not enough to meet the numerous challenges confronting the Nigeria health sector.

This was contained in the communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council meeting signed by the association’s President, Prof. Mohammad Mohammad, and Secretary General, Dr Daiyabu Ibrahim

The association expressed concern that the country’s health budget is still a far cry from the Abuja declaration which prescribed at least 15 per cent allocation to the sector.

The association, therefore called on government at all levels to improve their budgetary allocations to the sector to meet the Abuja declaration and consequently, put in place strategies to improve the economy to improve the per capita spending on health.

The association observed that budgetary allocation to the sector has remained at less than 5 per cent of the budget of the country, adding that per capita spending on health has also shown a remarkable decline.

It also observed that health Care delivery has become more expensive as a result of the inflationary trend and health insurance coverage is very poor.

“Government at all levels should endeavour to improve on its budgetary allocation to the health sector towards attaining the Abuja Declaration of at least 15 per cent.

“Consequently, government should put strategies in place to improve the economy of the nation to improve the per capita spending on health of the population,” it stated.

It called on the National Health Insurance Agency to improve its enrolment to accommodate the vulnerable population.

The association advised the government to take steps to mitigate factors responsible for the increase in mental health disorders among medical professionals.

It further advised the government to prioritise Emergency Response Services across the country to address issues of morbidly, mortality and the burden of emergency cases

The association which also commiserated with the families of the Ibadan blast, called on the government to ensure that rules and regulations concerning the acquisition, transportation, and storage of explosives are strictly adhered to

It advised all of Nigeria to have a high suspicion of Lassa Fever and observe necessary precautionary measures.

“NEC advises all Nigerians, especially health care workers to have a high index of suspicion of Lassa Fever, and observe Universal Precaution, and the use of PPE,” it stated.

“MDCAN commiserates with the families of the victims of the Ibadan blast and the Oyo government. “Government should ensure rules and regulations concerning acquisition, transportation, storage and the use explosives are strictly adhered to.