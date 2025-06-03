MDAs Yet To Account For N300b – Reps

Share

The House of Representatives has revealed that over N300 billion in public expenditure remains unaccounted for by various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government.

This disclosure comes ahead of the National Conference on Public Accounts and Fiscal Governance (NCPAFG), slated to hold from July 6 to 10, 2025, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The event is being organised by the House Committee on Public Accounts (PAC).

Chairman of the House PAC, Hon. Bamidele Salam, made this known during a pre-conference briefing at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“Available records from the 2020 and 2021 Auditor-General’s reports reveal that over a quarter-trillion Naira in public expenditures remain unaccounted for. This includes high incidences of unauthorised virements, increasing audit queries each fiscal year, and more than 60% of MDAs persistently failing to comply with financial regulations,” Salam said.

He warned that if left unaddressed, these trends would continue to erode public trust, undermine national development, and weaken democratic institutions.

“If Nigeria is to fully benefit from the ongoing fiscal governance reforms initiated by the Tinubu-led administration, then this conference must serve as a strategic platform for national policy dialogue and stakeholder mobilisation,” he said.

According to him, the upcoming conference aims to tackle these challenges through inclusive and robust engagement involving all key players in Nigeria’s fiscal governance ecosystem.

Salam noted that the conference will also serve as a capacity-building platform for Public Accounts Committees, auditors, finance managers, and regulatory officials. Sessions will focus on audit efficiency, oversight practices, and innovations in public financial management.

“Beyond capacity development, the conference will critically examine the institutional and technical barriers impeding the effective implementation of audit recommendations over the years,” he added.

Participants are expected to engage in high-level discussions geared toward harmonising national and sub-national laws, operational frameworks, and oversight practices. This harmonisation is aimed at strengthening financial oversight and ensuring consistency across Nigeria’s federal structure.

Salam also stressed the need to build a broad-based consensus among stakeholders to prioritise accountability and transparency as national values.

“By fostering dialogue across legislative, executive, and civil society domains, the conference aims to deepen post-legislative scrutiny — especially at the sub-national level, where service delivery is often weakened by financial opacity and lack of oversight,” he stated.

A key highlight of the event will be the exploration of global best practices in digital governance, audit automation, fiscal tracking, and anti-corruption technologies, he said.

Share