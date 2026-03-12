MDAs Intensely Groaning Over Poor Capital Budget Releases

The 2024 and 2025 budgets appear good on paper but shabbily implemented as MDAs lament poor releases, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

In the preceding weeks, poor budget implementation with respect to 2024 and 2025 (capital component) in the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) gained public traction. The challenge is worrisome. This is the 2026 fiscal year. The nation ought to be dealing with issues connecting to the 2026 budget.

Rather, it bends backward to address pitfalls in two successive past budgets. Feelers from MDAs bear the same signature tune. The capital expenditure component of both the 2024 and 2025 budgets recorded near-zero releases. This is the general consensus and feedback across MDAs.

MDAs groan over fund starvation

The challenge of poor capital budget releases to MDAs isn’t a new development. It got worse in 2024 and 2025. For a start, the 2024 Budget of ‘Renewed Hope’ as proposed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu outlined a total expenditure of N27.5 trillion (equivalent to $36.7 billion), with a projected revenue of N18.32 trillion ($24.4 billion) and a deficit of N9 trillion.

In the 2024 budget, MDAs were allocated N5.81 trillion for capital projects, with an 81.9 per cent utilization rate reported by the Budget Office. Despite funding delays leading to project implementation extending into 2026, focus areas include infrastructure development and capital projects across key sectors like health, education, and works.

Despite the level of releases claimed by the government in the 2024 budget, MDAs faulted the claim. A similar fate befell the 2025 budget. The 2025 capital budget implementation across MDAs has been characterized by significant delays and low initial performance, leading to a restructuring of the implementation timeline.

As of early 2026, the Federal Government reported that only 30 per cent of the 2025 capital budget would be implemented, with 70 per cent rolled over into the 2026 fiscal year.

Curiously, the 30 per cent implementation promised by was doubtful. Findings across MDAs showed some agencies got a ridiculous amount as low as a 10 per cent capital budget release for the 2025 budget.

Lawmakers at the National Assembly expressed outrage over the situation, threatening to withhold approval for the 2026 budget proposals of key financial institutions due to, in some cases, zero capital releases. The situation of near-zero capital releases to MDAs leads to the piling up of debt owed to local contractors.

The Senate highlighted that over N2.2 trillion is owed to contractors for completed and on- going projects, with many projects abandoned due to lack of funds.

Data indicates that capital spending in 2025 was significantly hindered, with some reports showing only about 7.72 per cent performance of capital releases in certain periods, leading to a decision to extend the 2025 capital budget into 2026.

2026 as a way out

To manage budget overlap shortfalls arising from 2024 and 2025 capital budget implementation, the Federal Government decided to roll forward part of the 2024 and 2025 budget into 2026.

To manage the fiscal constraints, the Federal Government ordered that 70 per cent of the 2025 capital budget be rolled over into 2026. The 30 per cent portion of the 2025 capital budget is being executed through an extended cycle, with implementation continuing until November 30, 2026.

Feelers across MDAs showed the 30 percent promised by the government with respect to the 2025 budget never materialized. Instead of the 30 per cent capital release as promised, most of the MDAs got 10 per cent, 15 and 20, and 20 per cent, reinforcing the knee-jerk releases that characterized the 2024 and 2025 capital budgets.

Directors of Finance and Accounts (DFAs) in most MDAs told the New Telegraph that they could not liquidate a substantial portion of local contractors’ debt due to insufficient releases by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

A Director of Finance and Accounts at a federal health institution said while the payment warrant carries 30 per cent as a subhead, what was released and

cashed back was 12 per cent. In some MDAs it’s as ridiculously low as 10 per cent. He said the situation isn’t the same, adding that no agency got the 30 per cent promised. “If you recall, when it was obviously embarrassing to the government that both the 2024 and 2025 budgets (capital) were almost zero releases, they rose to the challenge.

“With the 2026 fiscal year, they told MDAs to move 70 per cent of the 2025 capital budget to 2026. The idea was that they would release 30 percent and a cash-backed payment.

In fact, they fooled us by the promise,” he said, saying, “warrants do not translate to cash backing.” He said directors of finance and accounts in MDAs compare notes and exchange information about releases.

Fiscal reforms

Loud complaints by MDAs on near-zero capital budget implementation are deafening. In an explanatory note provided this week by the Office of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, it said the action was not deliberately orchestrated.

In the note, the ministry referenced fiscal reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, a transparent reform that ended the fuel subsidy regime and ways and means liabilities. It leads to full enthrone- ment of fiscal transparency.

“Two reforms define this shift: ending the illegal and excessive use of ways and means. Under previous fiscal practice, deficits, including payment to contractors and debt service payments, were financed heavily through overdrafts from the Central Bank, known as ways and means.

These advances accumulated approximately N30 trillion. “They were not transparently reflected in the fiscal defi- cit framework. They effectively amounted to monetary financing—expanding money supply without corresponding revenue. They contributed to inflationary pressures and weakened macroeconomic credibility,” it said.

Oil and revenue shortage

The challenges encountered in the 2024-2025 capital budget imple- mentation in MDAs were attributed to low revenue from oil and gas projections. The ministry explained this challenge in a statement. The gov- ernment attributed the oil and gas revenue shortfall as a major obstacle to capital budget imple- mentation in MDAs with respect to 2024 and 2025.

For instance, it notes that the projected oil & gas federation revenue in 2025 was N37.4 trillion, while the actual flow was N7 trillion (19% performance). “Had projections been realized, the federal government would have received roughly 015 trillion more,” it explained in the note.

Giving further insight, it explained federation revenue can appear broadly stable in aggregate, yet federal government rev- enue may fall significantly below target.

It buttressed the likelihood of this scenario, stating that, “in 2024, state and local government revenue targets were broadly met at the federation level, while the federal government’s revenue target was not—primarily due to oil shortfalls. This distinction is critical for accurate reporting,” the ministry explained.

It gives further clarity to the nature of finding capital projects for MDAs. The explanatory note by the ministry explained that MDAs’ capital budget is funded directly from the federal government’s cash revenue. This, it said, was dependent on revenue performance. The ministry concludes by saying that capital projects are ongoing.

Last line

To avoid current pitfalls that characterized 2024 and 2025 and the elongation of the 2026 budget, the Federal Government should keep the January to December budget implementation calendar intact.