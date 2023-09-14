MDAs: Embracing Single Window Option to Curb Fraud

With IPPIS, TSA devices unable to completely block leakages in government finances, a new template, a single window for financial transactions, being conceived by the government could be the ace, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Idris Ahmed, the disgraced and ousted former Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), is gifted with facial expressions that belies his mien. Ahmed’s petite size reinforces an outward impression of a senior government official living a frugal and modest life ad the former Nigeria’s treasurer lived a deceptive life. Under his watch as Head of the country’s treasury and Accountant General of the Federation, over N80 billion disappeared in a curious but strange circumstance, which is now in court.

The unmitigated sleaze unearthed under Idris typifies regular trend across Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government, where billions of naira are pilfered by personnel aided by a system characterised by leakages. Nigeria’s MDAs are perforated ostensibly to drain out finances to private pockets. There are few identified sources through which government’s finances leak.

Budget padding across MDAs

Budget padding has become an easy way for personnel in MDAs conniving with the external elements to rip government of funds. Projects are inflated above their procurement benchmark. Various probes conducted by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and other related offences on MDAs unearthed sleazes perpetuated by MDAs via budget padding.

No single budget ever passed through without padding, according to ICPC findings. The anti-corruption agency disclosed that the N13.59 trillion 2021 budget was padded by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, with duplicated projects worth N300 billion. The ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, disclosed this last year during an interface with the Senate Committee on Finance.

In addition, he disclosed that project duplication worth 100 billion was also inserted into the N17.12 trillion 2022 budget by some MDAs aside the N49.9b tracked as salary for ghost workers between January and June last year. According to the ICPC boss, the N300 billion duplicated projects in the 2021 budget and N100 billion in the 2022 budget were tracked through scrutinisation carried out on approved projects for the various MDAs.

“N300 billion would have been wasted by the Federal government on duplicated projects inserted into the 2021 budget and N100 billion for the same purpose in the current fiscal year if not tracked and intercepted by ICPC,” he said. Budget padding resonates across MDAs every year. MDAs tripled allocation for projects.

IPPIS manipulation

Every hired Federal Government personnel working for MDAs is paid through a configured system, Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS). IPPIS evolved as a product of public service reforms carried out by the World Bank. The IPPIS project started in April 2007 with the enrolment of the seven pilot Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). It was financed through a World Bank facility of about $4.9 million.

It was finally transferred to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) in 2008. At the start of IPPIS implementation, it was effective and efficient in curbing the hitherto ‘ghost workers’ menace. Over time, civil servants manning salary payment responsibility evolved crafty means that not only neutralise IPPIS potency, it renders it vulnerable. The central point technology for payment of MDAs employees has been fed with salary padding by IPPIS desk officers.

An IPPIS desk officer with the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission RMAFC was recently caught padding the salaries of some junior officers of the Commission. According to reports, the people suspended allegedly connived with some officials in the OAGF to pad their salaries by manipulating the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

For example, an assistant director, who is a desk officer in charge of staff salaries, was alleged to have connived with others to hike the salary of a Level 7 officer from about N60,000 to N400,000, which is the package for directors. A whistle-blower said: “What happened was, another colleague on the same salary scale saw the pay slip of a female colleague with a net pay of over N400,000. Surprised, he tried to get details of the excess payment but was rebuffed.”

This made the aggrieved member of staff to raise the alarm. Currently, there is an ongoing probe of salary padding across MDAs at the National Assembly. A head of government agency, Federal Character Commission (FCC), was summoned to the National Assembly for probe over job racketeering and salary fixing through IPPIS desk officers’ connivance. Salary padding and employment rackets across MDAs are still rampant despite the technology.

The OAGF acknowledged in a recent statement of IPPIS breach in some MDAs, promising to tackle the incident. In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the OAGF, Bawa Mokwa, the office acknowledged receiving inquiries over alleged “salary padding” on IPPIS involving some unspecified Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Although it said there was no evidence of “salary padding” before the OAGF at the time, the statement, however, said the office was aware of a reported breach of the IPPIS third-party payment protocol at an Institute outside Abuja.

Revenue leakage continues

The government evolved a more ingenius way of halting further pilfering, diversion of MDAs revenue by introducing Treasury Single Account (TSA). TSA aimed at ensuring greater accountability of government resources and blocking leakages across MDAs. It requires all agencies of gov- ernment to transfer their revenue into a centrally dedicated account domiciled at the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN.

TSA policy was introduced by Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan administration. It remained inactive until August 7, 2015 when former President Muhammadu Buhari directed that every Federal Government Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA) pay into a Treasury Single Account (TSA) for all government revenues, incomes, and other receipts. The measure was to promote transparency and facilitate compliance with sections 80 and 162 of the 1999 Constitution.

The directive said all receipts due to the Federal Government or any of its agencies must be paid into TSA or designated accounts maintained and operated in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), except otherwise expressly approved. Thus, the TSA is a unified structure of government bank accounts that gives a consolidated view of government cash resources.

Before the implementation of the TSA came into effect, many governments agencies-maintained dozens of accounts in different banks. Also, heads of such agencies had absolute control over such accounts and spent with executive feat. In some cases, some of them used such accounts as conduits for syphoning monies they generated from the services they offered or statutory funds received.

It was also difficult for anti-corruption agencies or external auditors to track such infractions. However, the framers of the TSA said when fully implemented, it would block such leakages, enhance transparency and help the government track incomes and expenditures for the betterment of the citizens. Despite TSA policy, there are still leaks in government finances across MDAs. Personnel in MDAs still find a way to beat the TSA.

Single window option

With all options adopted by the government to curb revenue leakage becoming ineffective, the current administration is mulling another option. For effective optimisation of both revenue and expenditure across Ministries, Department and Agencies, MDAs, the Federal Government will introduce a national single window option. NSW is a tool designed to bring greater efficiency in the way MDAs collect funds and would be meant to account for them including the way funds are spent.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, who confirmed the plan recently in Abuja at his maiden press briefing, said works were ongoing about its deployment. Shedding light on workings of NSW to be introduced by the current administration, Edu said: “In terms of leakages and greater efficiency, there has to be a move to greater efficiency with government finances both on the revenue and expenditure side by automation and digitalisation.

“These are key initiatives which the government will pursue, which will bring greater efficiency in the way they collect funds and account for them, and also the way funds are spent. One particular area in which automation digitisation technology is critical is what is called the National Single Window. “It’s an e-government community that covers so many areas – trade facilitation across various ministries.

It’s an initiative which by the time it grows, it will cover most government activities. This will take us unto another level with efficiency and blocking of leakages,” he said. Edun, who expressed displeasure with regard to reported padding of salaries by some MDAs by a way of doctoring IPPIS, promised to look into it.

Last line

Given the inherent gaps in TSA and IPPIS and other technology- driven solutions and their failing to curb fraud in government finances, the expected single window is the next game changer