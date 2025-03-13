MD School Resumes Inter-house Sports After Five-Year Break

Share

After a five-year break, students of MD School, Lagos were back on track as they held their 14th InterHouse Sports Competition at Agege Stadium.

The last edition was held in 2019, and this year’s event brought back excitement and energy, with students, parents, and staff turning out in large numbers.

The competition featured four houses: Canaan House (Blue), Goshen House (Green), Bethel House (Red), and Gilgal House (Yellow).

The event started with a march-past, with each house displaying discipline and teamwork. Cheers and applause filled the stadium as students showed their house pride.

The Proprietor of MD School, Omolara Adedugbe, gave an inspiring speech, stressing the importance of sports in education. Parents played a major role in planning and executing the event, making it a memorable experience.

Other schools, including Dansol Nursery and Primary School, The Floral Schools, and Laraday School, also participated, adding to the excitement.

