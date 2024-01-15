MD leaves Kaduna Electric

The Managing Director of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (Kaduna Electric) Yusuf Usman Yahaya has resigned his appointment. The company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi said in a statement that Yahaya was engaged as managing director nearly two years ago in furtherance of concerted efforts by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and African Export-Import Bank and Fidelity Bank for an intervention in Kaduna Electric alongside other electricity distribution companies in the country. Yahaya has led and executed a decisive ongoing turnaround programme as to effect critical people and organisational reform, accomplish commercial growth and enhanced service delivery to company’s customers aided by extended investments in network and energy management infrastructure.

Related