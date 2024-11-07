MCX Appoints WTL In Deal To Build New Mobile Core Network In Nigeria

Share

Wireless Technology Labs (WTL) has disclosed that it has been chosen by MobileCoreX Ltd. (MCX), Nigeria’s premier Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE), to spearhead the development of the country’s first mobile virtual network in a landmark deal valued at millions of US dollars over the next three years.

This initiative aims to enhance mobile connectivity for Nigeria’s residents, is targeted at addressing the current challenges of low broadband penetration and poor quality of service.

Nigeria’s telecoms sector is predominantly dominated by four major operators—MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9Mobile – with only 29 per cent of its population regularly accessing the mobile internet, (GSMA figures) due to poor coverage and a variety of other issues.

In Q2 of 2023, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) adopted a new strategy to boost coverage and adoption as it issued 43 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) licenses to amplify service coverage, particularly in unserved and underserved regions.

Amongst the licensees was MCX, which obtained a tier 4 MVNE licence aimed at constructing new mobile network infrastructure to provide capacity for emerging MVNOs as a platform as a service. “Coverage, poor quality of service, costs and inflexible value propositions in Nigeria have persisted for too long.

We are committed to leveraging innovative technology to create more competitive networks that reduce costs for consumers and provides value propositions that suite that needs,” stated CEO of MCX, Habib Ahmed.

He emphasised WTL’s pivotal role in delivering the carrier-grade core systems required for a comprehensive suite of mobile services, encompassing voice, data, and value-added features to meet the diverse needs of MVNO clients.

“WTL, headquartered in Belgium, with over 20 years of experience, has been active in Nigeria and across Africa, working with operators of all sizes to roll out both urban and rural networks, work, which has garnered it wide – spread recognition and industry awards.

The company has already partnered with two of the 43 new MVNOs licensed by the NCC, showcasing its commitment to enhancing telecom infrastructure in the region,” he said.

Also speaking, the CEO of WTL, Mr. Satya Mekala, said: “This partnership is about empowering a new entrant to make significant impact in the telecom market. We are committed to supporting MCX in its journey from a newcomer to a major player in the industry.

Our advanced Core systems will ensure that MCX can offer reliable, scalable, and innovative mobile services from day one. “As the telecom industry in Nigeria undergoes transformative changes, this collaboration signals a promising future for mobile connectivity and digital adoption in the country.

WTL will be showcasing its capabilities at upcoming events including MVNO Nation 2024 in Valencia, 6-8 November and The Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town, 12-14 November, further reinforcing its commitment to driving digital adoption across the continent and the globe.”

