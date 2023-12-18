McTominay Proud To Captain Man United

Scott McTominay has said he was pleased with Manchester United’s efforts as he captained them in a 0-0 draw at Liverpool.

United have lost to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich without scoring in the last eight days but were resolute at Anfield and had the chance to win.

And the Scotland midfielder says his side can be satisfied while accepting that they could have done more to take three points.

Speaking with Sky Sports exclusively: “We had to stay calm and stick together. It’s been extremely difficult. I think everyone knows that the pressure of this football club is massive.

“As I’ve said in other interviews, we’re behind the manager. He’s a great manager and a great man, who can lead us to good things. I feel like this can be a building block.

READ ALSO:

“We’re a little bit disappointed that we couldn’t have more opportunities and shots but we obviously couldn’t forget about last year in terms of the way that game went.”

McTominay captained United for the first time in the Premier League and did not hide his pride at “the biggest honour of my career.”

He said: “I’ve been a young boy here, I know the system and the process to come through.

“I’m thankful to be in this position and I want to go for more. There’s not really much more I can say that it’s the biggest honour in my career.

“I don’t really care what anyone else says or thinks about me. I’ll do my best on the football pitch with no excuses.”